April 16, 2019

Correctly guess ending of 'Game of Thrones' and you could win vacation in Croatia

Who will sit on the Iron Throne at the end of Season 8?

By Sinead Cummings
Bran Stark is the Three-Eyed Raven, who can see every moment of the past, present and future.

Are you all-seeing like Bran Stark?

If you possess some Three-Eyed Raven skills, essentially can travel through space and time to view every moment of the past, present and future, or if you're, like, a really good guesser, then check out Unforgettable Croatia's contest.

The luxury travel specialists are offering one lucky winner who correctly guesses the ending of HBO's "Game of Thrones" a seven-night trip across Croatia for two people.

RELATED: Rob McElhenney makes his first and last appearance on "Game of Thrones" | Secret "Game of Thrones" menu available at Shake Shack in Philly

Flights aren't included but the vacation does give fans a chance to see some of the show's locations, like King's Landing and Braavos.

Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, and must be 1,000 characters or less. Find the full details here.

The date of the "Game of Thrones" series finale is Sunday, May 19.

