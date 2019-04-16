Correctly guess ending of 'Game of Thrones' and you could win vacation in Croatia

Are you all-seeing like Bran Stark?

If you possess some Three-Eyed Raven skills, essentially can travel through space and time to view every moment of the past, present and future, or if you're, like, a really good guesser, then check out Unforgettable Croatia's contest.

The luxury travel specialists are offering one lucky winner who correctly guesses the ending of HBO's "Game of Thrones" a seven-night trip across Croatia for two people.

Flights aren't included but the vacation does give fans a chance to see some of the show's locations, like King's Landing and Braavos.

Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, and must be 1,000 characters or less. Find the full details here.

The date of the "Game of Thrones" series finale is Sunday, May 19.

