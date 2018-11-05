More Culture:

November 05, 2018

George's Sandwich Shop, around since WWII, reopens in Italian Market

George's Sandwich Shop

George's Sandwich Shop.

The multigenerational George's Sandwich Shop, a staple in South Philadelphia's Italian Market since 1936, is back open for business after nine months of renovations.

The family-run sandwich shop announced on Facebook recently that the store was set to reopen last Friday, Nov. 2.

They're now back in full force with an earlier opening time and a new menu of breakfast sandwiches to add to their classics. 

George's closed about nine months ago after owner Mark Onorato passed away. The business underwent renovations to be in compliance with city regulations and remained shut for longer than the family had hoped.

In addition to cheesesteaks, roast pork sandwiches and Italian sausage, George's is famous for tripe, ground veal and spicy veal tongue sandwiches. A hand-breaded chicken cutlet sandwich has also been added to the menu along with breakfast sandwiches.

Located at 900 S. 9th Street, the restaurant will now be open Sundays and Mondays from 10am-3pm, and Tuesday through Saturday from 9am-9pm.

