George's Sandwich Shop, around since WWII, reopens in Italian Market

The multigenerational George's Sandwich Shop, a staple in South Philadelphia's Italian Market since 1936, is back open for business after nine months of renovations.

The family-run sandwich shop announced on Facebook recently that the store was set to reopen last Friday, Nov. 2.

They're now back in full force with an earlier opening time and a new menu of breakfast sandwiches to add to their classics.

George's closed about nine months ago after owner Mark Onorato passed away. The business underwent renovations to be in compliance with city regulations and remained shut for longer than the family had hoped.

RELATED ARTICLE: Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook are opening a new restaurant in Rittenhouse