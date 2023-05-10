Giant to open supermarket in Jenkintown, continuing company's expansion in Philly region

Giant plans to redevelop the lot of a former Jenkintown car dealership and build a new 50,000-square-foot supermarket in the Montgomery County borough.

The grocery chain said it will construct the new store at the site of the former Glanzmann Subaru dealership at the corner of Old York and Wyncote roads. The redevelopment also includes adjacent parcels. It's across the street from an Acme market.

Giant currently has 21 stores in Montgomery County and has grown its presence in Philadelphia over the past several years.

The Carlisle-based company's urban flagship store, Giant at Riverwalk, opened in Logan Square two years ago and Giant later opened new markets on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, along South Christopher Columbus Boulevard and at Broad and Spring Garden streets. A 40,000-square-foot Giant will anchor a mixed-use development project at Broad Street and Washington Avenue in South Philly.

The small-format Heirloom also has four locations in the city in Northern Liberties, Graduate Hospital, University City and Center City.

In Bucks County, Giant has opened new stores in Doylestown and Richboro over the last two years.

Data from Food World shows Giant has a leading 30% market share in the eight-county region including Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania and Burlington, Gloucester and Camden counties in New Jersey. The closest competitors are ShopRite with 26.6% and Acme with 18.62%, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The new store in Jenkintown will employ about 100 people.