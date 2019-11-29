More Events:

November 29, 2019

There will be a gift card giveaway at Dilworth Park on Small Business Saturday

Gift cards will range from $5 to $30

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Gift card giveaway on Small Business Saturday in Dilworth Park Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

There will be a gift card giveaway on Small Business Saturday in Dilworth Park.

Small Business Saturday, which falls the day after Black Friday, encourages shoppers to support local businesses within their community. 

In honor of the shopping holiday, reusable totes and more then 500 mystery gift cards to Philly stores will be handed out at Dilworth Park on Saturday, Nov. 30, starting at 11 a.m.

Head to the Wintergarden outside City Hall to grab your tote while supplies last. Each will have a gift card to a Center City small business, ranging from $5 to $30 in value.

Here are some of the places you could score a gift card to:

• Hope Chest
• Kimberly Boutique
• Skirt Rittenhouse
• DFTI
• South Moon Under
• BloOut
• Body & Beauty Lab
• Ripped PHL
• Ritual Shoppe
• Paper on Pine
• Philadelphia Runner
• Toppers
• Sip-N-Glo
• Heads & Tails
• Shibe Vintage Sports
• Fleur De Lis Boutique
• Endeavor
• DAPR
• Federal Donuts
• Saxbys

Mystery Card Giveaway on Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 30
Starting at 11 a.m. | Free tote bags (while supplies last)
Dilworth Park
1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

