More News:

October 04, 2019

Remember the GoFundMe scammers of 2017? They're still facing more trouble

Mark D'Amico is now charged by the feds, while Kate McClure and Johnny Bobbitt already pleaded guilty in their federal cases

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime GoFundMe
Mark DAmico Kate Mcclure gofundme Contributed images/Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Mark D'Amico, left, is now facing federal charges in the alleged GoFundMe scam from 2017 that purportedly benefited a homeless man. Kate McClure, right, had pleaded guilty to federal charges already, as has Johnny Bobbitt, not pictured above. All three defendants are due to appear in U.S. District Court in Camden in November.

The 2017 GoFundMe scam that polluted all of our headlines for months is still in court. 

What started as a feel-good holiday story about a homeless veteran who helped a New Jersey couple ended with more than $400,000 of fraudulently-solicited donation dollars going to wasteThe couple, Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure, allegedly conspired with the vet, Johnny Bobbitt, at a Philadelphia casino in October 2017 to plan the scheme. 

MORE NEWS: 911 call released in disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez

D'Amico, 40, who was the alleged ring leader, was charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy in U.S. District Court in Camden on Thursday. The charges carry a potential for 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Among the details included in the criminal complaint prepared by the FBI was that D'Amico and McClure allegedly used $11,828 raised from the GoFundMe campaign to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency.

The court document also transcribed text conversations between D'Amico and McClure, like this excerpt from a conversation on Nov. 17, 2017:

McClure: I don't trust you with any money at all whatsoever and this all needs to be accounted for ... Like I'm really freaking out right now, just being honest.

D'Amico: OK I understand but I'm telling you it's fine ... Trust me with this it was all my idea I'm not going to do anything.

In May, D'Amico pleaded not guilty to a half-dozen fraud and money laundering charges in state court. He also rejected a plea deal offered that carried a five-year prison term. 

McClure and Bobbitt have both pleaded guilty to both state and federal charges. McClure faces four years in state prison and must help repay $400,000. She waits federal sentencing in November. 

Bobbitt was sentenced in April to five years probation in state court and agreed to help repay the stolen funds. He'll appear in federal court next month.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime GoFundMe Philadelphia Scams

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Food & Drink

Beer garden opening next to 'Ghost Ship' at Race Street Pier
River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved