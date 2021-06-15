Great white shark caught, released by fishermen off coast of Seaside Heights

A group of fishermen off the coast of New Jersey were in for a surprise last weekend when they hooked a baby great white shark near Seaside Heights.

The shark was caught by sport fishermen on the Reel Innovation Sportfishing boat, owned by the fishing supply company based out of Warminster, Bucks County. The boat docks in Harvey Cedars, Ocean County.

A Facebook video of the catch shows the shark beside the boat as the crew prepares to release it. Captain Jeff Warford confirmed the shark was hooked about a mile off the coast of Seaside Heights in about 50 feet of water. The shark measured about 7 feet and it took about 20 minutes to safely free it.

First for me. Baby Great white we caught today a mile off the beach. Luckily the circle hook landed right in the corner of its mouth for a safe release.

Warford and his crew were out fishing for thresher sharks, a species that is legal game in New Jersey and tends to be spotted along the East Coast searching for bunker fish this time of year. Thresher sharks, known for their long caudal fins, can grow to be more than 20 feet in length including the tail. They're not considered a threat to humans in part because they have small mouths.

At first, Warford said he and his small crew thought they'd caught a thresher fish. The shark had bit the line about 75 feet from the boat and then charged at it, swimming under the bow. Warford fought with the shark for about 15 minutes before he realized what he had.

"I didn't know what it was," Warford said. "Then I saw it and I was like, 'Oh my god, it's a great white.'"

Warford said he's been fishing for 35 years and has been a pro captain since 2013. This was the first time he ever caught a great white shark and only the second time he had ever seen one.

"Typically fishermen, if they do see a great white, they only see it," Warford said. "We were using bunker and this is one was super aggressive. I think it was young and dumb, didn't know any better. A bigger great white, they know something's up when they see the line. This young one obviously was just hungry and wasn't smart enough to see that it was attached to a line."



