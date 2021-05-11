More News:

May 11, 2021

Great white shark swimming off Jersey Shore coast

Andromache, a sub-adult female, was first spotted off the coast of Island Beach State Park in Ocean County last October

By Pat Ralph
Andromache, a female great white shark, has returned to New Jersey this week after originally being spotted swimming off the coast last fall.

The 10-foot, 8 inch-long shark made its return to the Jersey Shore this past Saturday when it pinged four times off the coast of Cape May County, according to the nonprofit oceanic research organization Ocearch.

The shark was then spotted Sunday morning off the coast of Atlantic City before making its way north up to Long Beach Island and Barnegat Inlet in Ocean County on Monday morning. The shark's latest ping was registered at 11:30 a.m. Monday, and she has traveled a total of 49 miles over the last 72 hours.

A ping occurs when a global positioning tag on a shark's dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water for a long enough period of time to be picked up by satellite, according to Ocearch. The organization has been tagging sharks since 2007.

Andromache was first tagged off the coast of Cape Cod last August, the furthest northern point that the great white shark has traveled.

Since then, Andromache has traveled over 5,000 miles along the U.S. eastern seaboard in the last 165 days. Her first appearance off the New Jersey coast came last October when she pinged nearby Island Beach State Park.

Andromache traveled as far south as off the coast of Cape Canaveral in Florida last November and has made her way back north over the last six months.

Based upon her size, Andromache is a sub-adult female great white shark, meaning that she's not fully grown. Adult great white sharks are typically 15 feet long and weigh up to 5,000 pounds.

Her name comes from the Greek character Andromache, who is described as a symbol of maternity, strength and courage.

A sub-adult female great white shark named Miss May pinged while swimming off the coast from Atlantic City last summer. 

The 10-foot-long, 200-pound shark has been tracked by Ocearch since February 2019 after she was first spotted off Florida's eastern coast. Her latest ping was recorded this past Saturday off the coast from Ponte Vedra Beach. 

Miss May has traveled up and down the Eastern seaboard over the last two years, going as far north as Cape Cod and as far south as West Palm Beach. She spent two summers ago swimming off the coast of Cape May County.

