800-pound white shark surfaces near Cape May County

A 10-foot, 800-pound white shark was pinged by researchers off the coast of Ocean City Wednesday morning, and just in time for all of the Fourth of July beachgoers.

The shark, named Miss May by researchers with the nonprofit OCEARCH who first tagged her in February, has been making her way north from Fernandina Beach, Florida for months.

Researchers noticed five different pings from the shark 10 miles off the coast of the Jersey Shore near Cape May on Tuesday. The first sighting was after 11 a.m. outside the Delaware Bay in Ocean County, according to OCEARCH.

On Wednesday at 6:58 a.m. she appeared to still be heading north — right between Sea Isle and Ocean City.

Since first being tagged in February, May has traveled more than 2,740 miles. Last week, she appeared off the coast of North Carolina.



In Beach Haven on Long Beach Island on Sunday, a Pottstown, Pennsylvania teen unexpectedly hooked a 7-foot sand shark. Video shows multiple people hauling in the massive animal on the boy's fishing rod.

