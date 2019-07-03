More News:

July 03, 2019

800-pound white shark surfaces near Cape May County

And just in time for the Fourth of July weekend

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Sharks
0703_Miss May shark Photo courtesy/OCEARCH

A 10-foot shark, named Miss May, was pinged off the coast of Cape May County on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, she was near Sea Isle City.

A 10-foot, 800-pound white shark was pinged by researchers off the coast of Ocean City Wednesday morning, and just in time for all of the Fourth of July beachgoers.

The shark, named Miss May by researchers with the nonprofit OCEARCH who first tagged her in February, has been making her way north from Fernandina Beach, Florida for months

Researchers noticed five different pings from the shark 10 miles off the coast of the Jersey Shore near Cape May on Tuesday. The first sighting was after 11 a.m. outside the Delaware Bay in Ocean County, according to OCEARCH. 

On Wednesday at 6:58 a.m. she appeared to still be heading north — right between Sea Isle and Ocean City. 

Since first being tagged in February, May has traveled more than 2,740 miles. Last week, she appeared off the coast of North Carolina. 

In Beach Haven on Long Beach Island on Sunday, a Pottstown, Pennsylvania teen unexpectedly hooked a 7-foot sand shark. Video shows multiple people hauling in the massive animal on the boy's fishing rod. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Sharks Philadelphia Cape May County Ocean City New Jersey Jersey Shore

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sources: Al Horford contract structure leaves Sixers with very little cap space
Al-Horford_070219_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Phillies

Phillies' home run issues this season are absolutely ridiculous
Jake-Arrieta-Home-Run_070219_usat

Health News

Temple University researchers move closer to HIV cure
Temple University HIV Cure Research

Service Dogs

How a very good dog named Maverick is helping a local vet escape the lingering effects of war
Military Service Dog

Food & Drink

There's a Champagne vending machine at the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia
Champagne vending machine at Philly's Ritz-Carlton

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved