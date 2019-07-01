Fourth fireworks forecast for Philly: Cross your fingers

The Philadelphia region registered its first heatwave of the summer last week, and another is likely this week.

High temperatures will set up Tuesday and be accompanied by rising humidity that will last through the Fourth of July and into the weekend, according to forecasters.

More importantly, perhaps, the forecast holds the potential to put a damper on Fourth fireworks. More on that later.

The high pressure bringing blue skies to the region on Monday will continue building into Tuesday, but heating through the day is expected to result in widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday brings a slight relief from the heat and a chance of scattered showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

But a warm front creeps in on Thursday, increasing both temperatures and humidity. It will feel hot and muggy during the day through Saturday afternoon.

Are Fourth fireworks safe? Too early to tell, as forecasters said weather models continue to suggest the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. It may depend on where you set up your blanket for the show.

On Saturday night, a weak cold front pushes through to give some a bit of relief from 90-degree temperatures and likely end the heatwave. It may bring another round of severe weather.

Here is the 7-day forecast from the weather service:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Independence Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.