Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Soon, fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate the Fourth of July.

In our roundup below, we've listed where to watch fireworks in Philadelphia, the nearby suburbs and at the Jersey Shore.

Philadelphia Museum of Art – On the Fourth of July, look for fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The fireworks show, part of the Wawa Welcome America festival, will start around 9:30 p.m., after the Party on the Parkway.

Camden, New Jersey – The Freedom Festival with food, beer and music will take place at Wiggins Waterfront Park on the evening of July 4. Then at 9:30 p.m., there will be fireworks over the Delaware River.

Atlantic City, New Jersey – On July 4, there will be two fireworks shows in Atlantic City. The first will take place at the Borgata at 9 p.m., and the second will be at the Tropicana at 10 p.m.

Sea Isle City, New Jersey – Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July. They will be launched from a barge near the 50th Street beach.

Avalon, New Jersey – There will be a fireworks show beginning at 8:45 p.m. at 30th Street beach on July 4. Earlier in the day, there will be live music and a boat parade in Avalon.

Ocean City, New Jersey – Watch Fourth of July fireworks from the Ocean City boardwalk. The show will kick off at 9 p.m.

Wildwood, New Jersey – Fireworks will be set off from Pine Avenue beach at 10 p.m. on July 4. The show will be visible from anywhere along the boardwalk.

Stone Harbor, New Jersey – Fourth of July fireworks will go off at dusk from the 95th Street beach pavilion. Before, beginning at 7:30 p.m., there will be live jazz and blues music to celebrate the holiday.

Cape May, New Jersey – The firework show at Congress Street beach will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4.

Margate City, New Jersey – Fourth of July fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. on Huntington Avenue beach.



Conshohocken, Pennsylvania – On July 3 at 9:45 p.m. there will be fireworks from Sutcliffe Park West at 9th Avenue and Freedley Street. Before the show, enjoy music, food and family-friendly activities in the park beginning at 6 p.m.

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania – Enjoy a family-friendly carnival at Heuser Park on July 4, before the fireworks show at dusk.

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania – Fourth of July fireworks will be set off from Friendship Field around 9:15 p.m.

Narberth, Pennsylvania – Narberth Park hosts a day of family-friendly activities on July 4 before a huge fireworks show at dusk.

Norristown, Pennsylvania – On July 4, there will be a parade and block party in Norristown. Then starting at 3 p.m., there will be a concert in Elmwood Park ahead of the fireworks show, which will begin at dusk.

Glenside, Pennsylvania – There will be a parade and concert on the Fourth of July before a fireworks show at 9 p.m. above the nearby Abington Senior High School.

Downingtown, Pennsylvania – Fireworks on July 4 will be set off at dusk from Kerr Park. The show is part of Downingtown's Good Neighbor Day.



Chester, Pennsylvania – On July 6, after the Philadelphia Union game at Talen Energy Stadium, there will be a fireworks show. The game starts at 7 p.m.

