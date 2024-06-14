Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger announces it will close June 28

The Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger, a food assistance organization, will close its doors on June 28, leadership announced Friday.

The coalition, which opened in 1996, offers assistance with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, connecting residents with resources like summer meals and food pantries. The organization is also an advocate for anti-hunger programs and policies. A statement from the group said it has struggled to secure funding for its programming over the past few years.

“We are heartbroken knowing that our critical services and resources won’t be there for our clients, partners, and the greater Philadelphia community," Executive Director Melody Keim said in a statement. "We grieve especially for the impact to the livelihood of our passionate team members."

The coalition said it would keep its SNAP benefit hotline open through June 28 and would continue submitting benefit applications for residents through Tuesday. The team will also be available to answer case management questions and offer referrals through its closing day.

After Tuesday, the organization said anyone looking for food resources or assistance with SNAP benefits should reach out to the PACE Center from Penn Asian Senior Services.

A community member created a GoFundMe campaign with the goal to raise $25,000 to support staff during the transition.