Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Buccaneers game

In Week 4, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to Tampa, the scene of their stomping at the hands of the Buccaneers in the playoffs last season. On Sunday, it didn't look all that different. The Eagles lost, 33-16.

As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.



1) The 'Big Tease' Award: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson

On Friday leading up to the game, A.J. Brown practiced for the first time since injuring his hamstring. There was hope that he could play, but he was ruled out on Saturday. Lane Johnson (concussion) also practiced, and then traveled with the team to Tampa, but was ruled out a couple hours before kickoff.

And so, the Eagles were without arguably the three best players in their offense. That's no excuse for the Eagles' play, of course, especially considering the Buccaneers had 19 (!) players on their injury report, and were without a few of their good players as well.

2) The 'Nice Of Everyone Else to Show Up' Award 😶‍🌫️: Everyone else

The Eagles got their asses handed to them to start this game. Here's how the first seven possessions of the game went:

Buccaneers TD Eagles 3-and-out Buccaneers TD Eagles 3-and-out Buccaneers TD Eagles 3-and-out Buccaneers FG

That FG would have been a TD if not for a Bucs dropped pass in the end zone.

Here's what the team stats looked like at that point in the game: