Harvey Cedars: What you need to know about the beaches and things to do there this summer

In addition to its beaches, Harvey Cedars is known for being home to a popular Christian center that hosts retreats, with week-long events for groups, families or youths planned throughout the summer.

The Harvey Cedars Bible Conference was founded more than 80 years ago and occupies the Harvey Cedars Hotel, a 19th century oceanfront facility on Long Beach Island.

Whether you're going for religious reasons or just heading to the beach, here's a guide if you plan to visit Harvey Cedars this summer:

What are some things to do in Harvey Cedars this summer?

When you're looking for something to do in Harvey Cedars, visit the borough's calendar on its website. Here are some of the highlights taking place during the summer of 2024:

37th Annual Arts Festival, July 21: The event under the water tower at Sunset Park features only original works of art, including paintings, mixed media, photography and fine crafts.

Blue Claw Craft Show, Aug. 17: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event at Sunset Park will feature more than 60 vendors and a crab race.

​Dog Day Road Race, Aug. 18: The annual 5-mile run to support the High Point Volunteer Fire Co. starts on West 80th Street at the firehouse, loops through Harvey Cedars and finishes back at the firehouse.

Do you need a beach tag in Harvey Cedars?

Yes. Starting Saturday, June 15, beach tags are needed for anyone 12 and older.

Badege are available through June 15 for the preseason rate of $35 and can be picked up at Borough Hall at West 76th Street. After that, the price increases to $45 and the tags can be picked up at the beach badge booth in Sunset Park on West Salem Avenue.

When are Harvey Cedars' lifeguards on duty?

From May 24 through June 14, lifeguards are on duty at 80th Street and Middlesex beaches on weekends, and only on Middlesex beach on weekdays.

Starting Saturday, June 15, a full-time lifeguard crew will be on duty. Visit Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol page lists the beaches that will be guarded.

What are the rules on Harvey Cedars' beaches?

Dogs, alcohol, glass containers and littering are prohibited on Harvey Cedars' beaches. Picnicking is only allowed at Sunset Park or Borough Hall.

Hudson Avenue is designated as the surfing beach. Before you go head to the shore, you can check out the waves at the borough's beach webcam.

More information about Harvey Cedars' beach rules is available on its beach patrol website.