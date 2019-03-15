More Health:

March 15, 2019

The healthiest frozen pizzas: nutritionists make their top picks

Huffington Post asked nutritional experts for their favorite varieties. Here's a few of their choices

By PhillyVoice staff
Healthy Eating Pizza
healthiest frozen pizza rankings Sources/www.cpkfrozen.com (left) and eatcaulipower.com

Two of the healthiest frozen pizza brands listed by nutritionists in a Huffington Post ranking were California Pizza Kitchens's Crispy Thin Crust Margherita Recipe, left, and Caulipower Veggie Pizza, right.

Americans consume a lot of frozen pizza every year.

DiGiorno, owned by Nestlé, had more than $1 billion in sales alone in 2017, according to Statista.com. Other favorite brands include Red Baron (with nearly $572 million in sales) and Totino's (about $350 million in sales.)

But are those brands the healthiest?

DiGiorno's Four Cheese Pizza often ranks as one of the least healthy, according to Huffington Post, which asked three nutritionists to rank the five healthiest frozen pizzas in the supermarket freezer case.

Here are the most healthy varieties on each of their lists:

The top pick from Samantha Stewart, a registered dietitian/nutritionist in Arkansas, picked Caulipower Veggie Pizza, which clocks in at only 310 calories and 14 grams of fat for half a pie. One reason, she told HuffPo: “I am a huge proponent of a plant-based diet,” and this pizza's first ingredient is cauliflower.

Caulipower Veggie Pizza is available at the Sprouts Farmers Market at 1000 South Broad St., the new Giant Heirloom Market at 2303 Bainbridge St. and The Fresh Grocer at 3021 Grays Ferry Ave.

Malina Malkani, a registered dietitian/nutritionist in New York City, went with the Lean Cuisine Farmer’s Market Pizza. One package has 320 calories and 9 grams of fat.

She had praise for the product because its ingredient list is filled vegetables and “other recognizable, whole food ingredients,” like organic tomatoes and organic portobello mushrooms, HuffPo reported.

We'd love to be able to tell you where to pick up Farmer's Market Pizza, but the Lean Cuisine web site's "Where to Buy" says "sellers unavailable" for that product. But you might try anywhere Lean Cuisine products are sold.

Kristi Coughlin, a registered dietitian/nutritionist from Oregon, who told the web site's LIFE section she eats pizza weekly, went with a variety of California Pizza Kitchen as one of her top three picks.

The Crispy Thin Crust Margherita Recipe is topped with ingredients like vine-ripened tomatoes, sweet basil, mozzarella and Fontina cheeses on a thin and crispy crust, and carries 300 calories and 15 grams of fat per 1/3 of a pizza serving size. She ranked it her best traditional option, telling HuffPo: "The taste was delicious; even my youngest daughter enjoyed it, and that is saying a lot.”

CPK's Crispy Thin Crust Margherita Recipe is available at many Target and Target Express, Walmart and Acme stores in Philadelphia.

HuffPo's list has lots of other healthier pizza suggestions from the frozen food aisle, with ingredients and nutritional values (including carbs) for each.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Healthy Eating Pizza United States Philadelphia Frozen Foods Huffington Post

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved