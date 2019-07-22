More News:

July 22, 2019

Philadelphia man dies from weekend heat wave – city's first hot weather death of 2019

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Heat
ambulance Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

.

Philadelphia authorities confirmed at least one person has died due to the excessive heat that torched the region during the weekend. 

Officials with the Philadelphia Department of Health said a 70-year-old man's death in West Philadelphia on Saturday was due to the hot weather. No other details were provided.

RELATED: Philadelphia heat wave is almost over — what to expect this week

This is the city's first heat-related death of 2019. By comparison, during July 1993 in Philadelphia, the medical examiner's office determined 118 deaths were heat-related, the CDC reported. And officials in Chicago reported two heat-related deaths over the weekend, bringing that city's total to three for the year. 

The National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory over the weekend due to high temperatures in the 90s and heat index temperatures that felt like 109 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Beginning last Wednesday, officials had declared a city-wide heat health emergency. 

Libraries that double as cooling centers stayed open late, pool hours were extended, additional pet safety measures were taken by the city's Animal Care and Control Team and the Office of Homeless Services increased their outreached. On Friday, a retirement home in West Philly had to evacuate more than 250 people due to a partial power outage.

But it seems the heat wave will break early this week. On Monday, thunderstorms are expected to begin around 2 p.m. and continue into TuesdayThe National Weather Service had already issued a potential flash flood warning, as of Monday morning. 

Temperatures will reach the mid- to high- 80s to finish out the week. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Heat Philadelphia National Weather Service Department of Public Health

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Roy Halladay's Hall of Fame induction was upliftingly exuberant and unspeakably sad
Roy-Halladay_062119_SIPA

Adult Health

I’m a CPAP dropout: Why many lose sleep over apnea treatment
CPAP Sleep Apnea 07212019

Eagles

Eagles training camp battles to watch
072119AvonteMaddox

Wildlife

Bear bites employee's arm at Pennsylvania woodlands resort
0721_Bear resort

Movies

'Ghetto Cowboy' producers seek experienced horseback rider to co-star with Idris Elba
Idris Elba 'Ghetto Cowboy'

Food & Drink

The Bourse offering $3, $4 and $5 deals on Wednesday evenings
Bourse Bites is new happy hour taking place every Wednesday

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved