Hersheypark reveals restaurants, shops at planned Chocolatetown expansion

Hersheypark's plans for 2020 just got a little sweeter with the announcement of new amenities for the upcoming Chocolatetown section expansion.

The $150 million project announced in January will bring 23 acres of additional attractions to the 113-year-old amusement park.

While the most anticipated feature will be Candymonium — the park's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster to date — several new establishments are also on their way.

The biggest among them will be The Chocolatier Restaurant Bar + Patio, a full service dining establishment with a capacity for 300 people indoors and another 100 outside on the patio. A menu with "hints of chocolate" will be joined by a Carrousel-themed cocktail bar and an open kitchen design.

The Sweeterie will serve hand-crafted confections including chocolate-dipped treats, artisanal baked goods, signature hand-crafted fudge and other treats.

Milton's Ice Cream Parlor will be based on Milton S. Hershey's original malt shop on Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia. The parlor will serve sundaes, shakes and craft custom creations from more than 12 rotating house flavors of ice cream.

Also in Chocolatetown will be be the 10,000-square-foot Hershey Park Supply Co. gift shop and a Starbucks location.

Chocolatetown is set to open in the summer of 2020. Season passes are available at the Hersheypark website.