More News:

October 03, 2019

Hersheypark reveals restaurants, shops at planned Chocolatetown expansion

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Amusement Parks Hersheypark
Hersheypark Chocolatetown Source/Hersheypark

The Chocolatier will be a full service restaurant and bar inside Hersheypark's Chocolatetown, an expansion slated to open in summer 2020. The $150 million project also will include hand-made confections, an ice cream parlor, a gift shop and Candymonium — the park's 15th and biggest roller coaster to date.

Hersheypark's plans for 2020 just got a little sweeter with the announcement of new amenities for the upcoming Chocolatetown section expansion.

The $150 million project announced in January will bring 23 acres of additional attractions to the 113-year-old amusement park.

While the most anticipated feature will be Candymonium — the park's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster to date — several new establishments are also on their way.

The biggest among them will be The Chocolatier Restaurant Bar + Patio, a full service dining establishment with a capacity for 300 people indoors and another 100 outside on the patio. A menu with "hints of chocolate" will be joined by a Carrousel-themed cocktail bar and an open kitchen design.

The Sweeterie will serve hand-crafted confections including chocolate-dipped treats, artisanal baked goods, signature hand-crafted fudge and other treats.

Milton's Ice Cream Parlor will be based on Milton S. Hershey's original malt shop on Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia. The parlor will serve sundaes, shakes and craft custom creations from more than 12 rotating house flavors of ice cream.

Also in Chocolatetown will be be the 10,000-square-foot Hershey Park Supply Co. gift shop and a Starbucks location.

Chocolatetown is set to open in the summer of 2020. Season passes are available at the Hersheypark website.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Amusement Parks Hersheypark Hershey Roller Coasters Pennsylvania Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved