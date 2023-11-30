South Fellini, the East Passyunk T-shirt shop, creates an ode to the Feast of the Seven Fishes

November 30, 2023
South Philly has a new holiday anthem, courtesy of a local clothing store.
"If You Give Me Seven Fishes" celebrates the pescatarian spread enjoyed by many Italian-American families on Christmas Eve. The tune was written and recorded by the owners of South Fellini, the Philly-themed clothing shop on East Passyunk, and it comes with its own music video, shot in the streets of the Italian Market, near Head House Square and in an Acme parking lot.
Vocalist Tony Trov, co-owner of South Fellini, shouts out several beloved dishes in the music video while wearing themed hats and aprons from his shop. Baccala, linguine and scungilli and mussels all get a mention — as do Italian-American icons Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.
Philadelphia restaurants are bound to offer their own spins on the meal when Dec. 24 arrives. But if you make your own Seven Fishes, as the song goes, you might just get 100 kisses.
