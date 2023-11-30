More Culture:

November 30, 2023

South Fellini, the East Passyunk T-shirt shop, creates an ode to the Feast of the Seven Fishes

The holiday song celebrates the traditional Christmas Eve dinner by referencing baccala, linguine and Frank Sinatra. And, of course, its music video features the Italian Market

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Tony Trov, co-owner of South Fellini, shouts out several beloved Christmas Eve dishes in the music video for the new holiday song recorded by his clothing store. The song celebrates the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

South Philly has a new holiday anthem, courtesy of a local clothing store.

"If You Give Me Seven Fishes" celebrates the pescatarian spread enjoyed by many Italian-American families on Christmas Eve. The tune was written and recorded by the owners of South Fellini, the Philly-themed clothing shop on East Passyunk, and it comes with its own music video, shot in the streets of the Italian Market, near Head House Square and in an Acme parking lot.

MORE: 20 decorated trees to be displayed in Christmas Village for inaugural CHOP fundraiser

The "seven fishes" referenced throughout the song naturally refer to the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The multi-course dinner was born from the Catholic practice of abstaining from meat before a holy day, like the birth of Jesus Christ. Unable to cook bolognese or a lamb ragu for their Christmas Eve dinner, Italian immigrants went all-in on fish — and by at least the early 1980s, the meal was known as the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Vocalist Tony Trov, co-owner of South Fellini, shouts out several beloved dishes in the music video while wearing themed hats and aprons from his shop. Baccala, linguine and scungilli and mussels all get a mention — as do Italian-American icons Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. 

Philadelphia restaurants are bound to offer their own spins on the meal when Dec. 24 arrives. But if you make your own Seven Fishes, as the song goes, you might just get 100 kisses.


