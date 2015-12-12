More News:

December 12, 2015

Home of boxing legend Muhammad Ali for sale in Cherry Hill

Boxing legend lived in Tuscan-style villa during his most dramatic years of fighting

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
121215_AliAerial Michael Wohlfarth/Sky is the Limit Photography/Zillow

Aerial view of former Muhammad Ali home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The former home of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight in history, is back on the market in Cherry Hill for a price of $750,000.

Built in 1965, the Tuscan-style villa rancher was occupied by Ali from 1971-1974, a period encompassing some of the pugilist's most epic battles, including the Rumble in the Jungle when Ali reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship in Zaire with a devastating knockout of George Foreman at the end of the eighth round.

Muhammad Ali's former home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. (Michael Wohlfarth/Sky is the Limit Photography)

Listing agent Cheryl Dare, of Keller Williams, said the mansion will require a considerable amount of work, but for the right buyer it promises plenty of amenities and gorgeous environs, according to Today.

"We need the unique buyer that appreciates architecture and values the story that comes with it," Dare said. "You're buying part of history. It's hard to put a value on that," she said.

Glass atrium inside Muhammad Ali's former home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. (Christina Dare/Zillow)

Situated on a 1.5-acre wooded lot, the home covers 6,688 square feet and includes 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a tennis court, a pool, heated marble floors, a mirrored fireplace and a large glass atrium. Other features include Jacuzzis and double sinks in the bathrooms and a courtyard at the center of the estate.

Tennis court at the former homer of Muhammad Ali in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. (Christina Dare/Zillow)

Ali reportedly sold the property in 1974 to McDonald's franchiser Tony Michale, who made several of the renovations listed above. Though Ali purchased it for $108,000, he ended up spending another $200,000 to fix it up.

Prospective buyers are given plenty of fair warning about the property, but for the family that does decide to call it their home, a housewarming party with a 45-foot-long bar and catering kitchen may have to be the first order of business.

Check out a full gallery at Today.

