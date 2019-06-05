Hungry Pigeon hosting dinner to support ACLU and reproductive rights

June 05, 2019
Queen Village's Hungry Pigeon, owned by chefs Scott Schroeder and Pat O'Malley, is hosting two "Sit Down to Eat and Stand Up for Abortion Rights" dinners on Tuesday, June 11, with all proceeds going directly to the American Civil Liberties Union to fight anti-abortion laws.
Several states, including Georgia and Alabama, have recently introduced "heartbeat" bills that prohibit abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Reproductive rights advocates say this type of regulation threatens the precedent set by Roe v. Wade and is a near-total ban on abortion.
The ACLU and Planned Parenthood have filed lawsuits challenging the bans.
Those interested in attending the Hungry Pigeon's dinner to support the ACLU can sign up for either the 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. seating. The price is $200 per person and includes food, gratuity and beverages.
Various chefs from Philadelphia will be at the restaurant cooking for attendees. Below is the menu provided by Hungry Pigeon.
Appetizers
Beet borani with feta, cucumber and zatar flatbread
Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle (Carroll Couture Cuisine, Spice Finch)
Hamachi macadamia nut poke
Kiki Aranita and Chris Vacca (Poi Dog)
Asparagus Caesar
Erin O'Shea (Chef at large)
Main Courses
Coffee braised beef shank, ricotta cavatelli, parsley
Heather Thomason (Primal Supply Meats) and Jonathan Adams (Rival Brothers)
Laap Pla Duk – minced catfish salad with dried spices, lettuce and crudites
Tyler Akin (Stock)
Kao Yum Kamin – tumeric rice salad, vegetables, toasted coconut, dried shrimp
Nok Suntaranon (Kalaya)
Beer braised rainbow carrots
Doreen DeMarco (South Philadelphia Taproom, American Sardine Sardine Bar, 2nd District)
Desserts
Ultimate strawberry shortcake
Jonathan Cedrone, Laura Carnecchia and Lindsey Schwartz (Hungry Pigeon)
Petit fours
Camille Cogswell (Zahav, K'far)
Tuesday, June 11
5 p.m. or 8 p.m. seating | $200 per person
Hungry Pigeon
743 S. Fourth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 278-2736
