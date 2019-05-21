PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in support of women's rights

In cities across the country on Tuesday, thousands gathered to protest strict new state laws restricting women's rights to an abortion.

Philadelphia's "Stop the Bans Day of Action" rally was organized by Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania and attracted hundreds of pro-choice advocates to the South Broad Street median. Activists claimed that by making abortions illegal, women's lives will be put in danger should they choose to have abortions from unregulated facilities.

Below are some images from Tuesday's rally.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice In response to laws being passed across the country that restrict women's rights, hundreds lined the median of South Broad Street on Tuesday to protest.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Abortion rights activists at the “Stop the Bans Day of Action” rally in Center City Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Activists claimed that making abortions illegal would put women's lives at risk should they choose to seek abortions from unregulated facilities.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Activists gathered in the median of South Broad Street to protest abortion laws that restrict women's rights to choose to have an abortion.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The rally stretched from Walnut past Locust on South Broad Street, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice “I've aways been concerned about women's rights and social justice. I never thought I'd be out here again - I protested this when I was a teenager,” said Donna Sacks during the rally on Tuesday.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Hundreds lined South Broad Street to protest in support of women's rights.