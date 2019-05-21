PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in support of women's rights

The Rally was organized by Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania and supported by the American Civil Liberties Union.
In cities across the country on Tuesday, thousands gathered to protest strict new state laws restricting women's rights to an abortion.
Philadelphia's "Stop the Bans Day of Action" rally was organized by Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania and attracted hundreds of pro-choice advocates to the South Broad Street median. Activists claimed that by making abortions illegal, women's lives will be put in danger should they choose to have abortions from unregulated facilities.
Below are some images from Tuesday's rally.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
In response to laws being passed across the country that restrict women's rights, hundreds lined the median of South Broad Street on Tuesday to protest.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Abortion rights activists at the “Stop the Bans Day of Action” rally in Center City Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.