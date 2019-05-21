More News:

May 21, 2019

PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in support of women's rights

The 'Stop the Bans' rally lined the Broad Street median on Tuesday

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Rights Rallies
Carroll - Stop the Bans Day of Action Abortion Rights Protest Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Rally was organized by Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania and supported by the American Civil Liberties Union.

In cities across the country on Tuesday, thousands gathered to protest strict new state laws restricting women's rights to an abortion. 

Philadelphia's "Stop the Bans Day of Action" rally was organized by Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania and attracted hundreds of pro-choice advocates to the South Broad Street median. Activists claimed that by making abortions illegal, women's lives will be put in danger should they choose to have abortions from unregulated facilities. 

Below are some images from Tuesday's rally.

Carroll - Stop the Bans Day of Action Abortion Rights ProtestThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

In response to laws being passed across the country that restrict women's rights, hundreds lined the median of South Broad Street on Tuesday to protest.


Carroll - Stop the Bans Day of Action Abortion Rights ProtestThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Abortion rights activists at the “Stop the Bans Day of Action” rally in Center City Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.


Carroll - Stop the Bans Day of Action Abortion Rights ProtestThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Activists claimed that making abortions illegal would put women's lives at risk should they choose to seek abortions from unregulated facilities.


Carroll - Stop the Bans Day of Action Abortion Rights ProtestThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Activists gathered in the median of South Broad Street to protest abortion laws that restrict women's rights to choose to have an abortion.


Carroll - Stop the Bans Day of Action Abortion Rights ProtestThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The rally stretched from Walnut past Locust on South Broad Street, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.


Carroll - Stop the Bans Day of Action Abortion Rights ProtestThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

“I've aways been concerned about women's rights and social justice. I never thought I'd be out here again - I protested this when I was a teenager,” said Donna Sacks during the rally on Tuesday.


Carroll - Stop the Bans Day of Action Abortion Rights ProtestThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Hundreds lined South Broad Street to protest in support of women's rights.


Carroll - Stop the Bans Day of Action Abortion Rights ProtestThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Drivers of vehicles passing the rally honked their horns in support of the protesters, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

