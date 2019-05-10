More News:

PHOTOS: The Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying

Hundreds of pro-life supporters protested outside Planned Parenthood

By Thom Carroll
Carroll - Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Hundreds attended the Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying outside the Planned Parenthood - Elizabeth Blackwell Health Center on Locust Street in Center City, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Hundreds of people filled a Center City block on Friday to protest abortion during a "Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying."

The rally was organized in response to a video posted online of Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims confronting pro-life activists last week outside the Planned Parenthood Elizabeth Blackwell Health Center in the 1100 block of Locust Street. Pro-life supporters turned out en masse Friday morning in front of the clinic, the same place Sims filmed his video, where they occasionally paused in prayer.

Below are some photos from Friday's rally.

Carroll - Pro-Life Rally Against BullyingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson spoke with reporters at the protest, Friday, May 10, in Center City Philadelphia.

Carroll - Pro-Life Rally Against BullyingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

“I was always kind of on the border with the [pro-life / pro-choice] subject, but the incident with Brian Simms pushed me over,” said Jeff Rodriguez of Wenonah, Gloucester County, who attended Friday's rally to support the pro-life movement.

RELATED: Rep. Brian Sims films himself yelling at anti-abortion demonstrator at Planned Parenthood | Gay Philly lawmaker shares homophobic, threatening letter he received

Carroll - Pro-Life Rally Against BullyingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the 1100 block of Locust Street in Center City on Friday for the Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying.

Carroll - Pro-Life Rally Against BullyingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Bishop John McIntyre of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia attended the Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying in Philadelphia on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Carroll - Pro-Life Rally Against BullyingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

“Kent State Gun Girl” Kaitlin Bennett attended the rally on Friday to interview people with an Infowars microphone.

Carroll - Pro-Life Rally Against BullyingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Ashley Garecht, mother of the two girls confronted by state Rep. Brian Sims outside the Planned Parenthood in Center City Philadelphia, spoke at Friday's protest.

Carroll - Pro-Life Rally Against BullyingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Graham Allen of the Dear America podcast speaks with a reporter at Friday's Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying in Center City Philadelphia.

Thom Carroll
