PHOTOS: The Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying

Hundreds attended the Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying outside the Planned Parenthood - Elizabeth Blackwell Health Center on Locust Street in Center City, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Hundreds of people filled a Center City block on Friday to protest abortion during a "Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying."
The rally was organized in response to a video posted online of Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims confronting pro-life activists last week outside the Planned Parenthood Elizabeth Blackwell Health Center in the 1100 block of Locust Street. Pro-life supporters turned out en masse Friday morning in front of the clinic, the same place Sims filmed his video, where they occasionally paused in prayer.
Below are some photos from Friday's rally.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson spoke with reporters at the protest, Friday, May 10, in Center City Philadelphia.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
“I was always kind of on the border with the [pro-life / pro-choice] subject, but the incident with Brian Simms pushed me over,” said Jeff Rodriguez of Wenonah, Gloucester County, who attended Friday's rally to support the pro-life movement.