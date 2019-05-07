Rep. Brian Sims films himself yelling at anti-abortion demonstrator at Planned Parenthood

Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Sims is getting pushback this week for a video he filmed outside a Planned Parenthood of him shaming an anti-abortion protester.

The eight-minute video was broadcast live on Periscope on Thursday and Sims posted a link on his Facebook later. It shows Sims approaching an abortion protester, who he calls an "old white lady," as she paces on the sidewalk outside the Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania at 11th and Locust streets. In the video, Sims says the woman was engaging with people before they entered the clinic.

"Who would have thought that an old white lady would be out in front of a Planned Parenthood telling people what's right for their bodies?" Sims said on camera. "Shame on you. Shame on you for hiding your face at the same time that you're shaming other people."

Sims continued, "Again, the same laws that protect me, protect you and that's OK. You're allowed to be out here. That doesn't mean that you have a moral right to be out here. Shame on you. What you're doing here is disgusting. This is wrong. You have no business being out here. ... Disgusting."

The unidentified woman mostly ignores Sims, the Democratic representative for the state house's 182nd District, except briefly to say, "Get your camera out of my face. It's none of your business."

During the Periscope, Sims calls for those watching to donate $100 to Planned Parenthood for every hour the protestor was standing outside the Center City Planned Parenthood. More than 1 million people watched the video since it was posted Thursday.



"This is what they deserve and this is what they need," Sims says of anti-abortion demonstrators.

Sims could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning. We'll update when we hear back.



Reactions to Sims' now-viral video have been mixed. Some have hailed him for standing up to the woman and representing women who use the health center's resources. Others called him a "jerk" and a "bully." An opinion piece in the Inquirer on Monday called Sims out for publicly shaming the woman.



"I am extremely troubled by the fact that a man who is paid by our tax dollars feels it is appropriate to publicly shame one of those taxpayers just because he disagrees with her," conservative columnist Christina Flowers wrote.

Now, Flowers and other anti-abortion activists – like a family Sims recorded in April while they were protesting at the same location – are trying to draw support to their own cause. They have created a GoFundMe to support the Pro-Life Union of Greater Philadelphia on Monday called, "Show Brian Sims the Power of the Pro-Life Movement." By Tuesday morning, it had raised more than $4,600 of its $100,000 goal.

By Tuesday, Sims' videos were making national headlines. Conservative Rep. Ted Cruz commented, calling it "hateful" and "angry" in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

"These young girls showed more maturity than this self-described 'College Football Captain,'" Cruz tweeted.

Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Val DiGiorgio issued a statement on Monday, calling for Sims to apologize.

“State Rep. Brian Sims’ harassment of a woman’s peaceful and religious exercise of her First Amendment rights is yet another example of a troubling trend of growing extremism and hypocrisy among Democrats. People are entitled to exercise their First Amendment rights and should be free from intimidation and harassment, even when their views makes left wing Democrats like Rep. Sims uncomfortable," he said.

