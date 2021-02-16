Independence Blue Cross seeking to recognize outstanding nurses

Health care workers have endured a challenging year as the COVID-19 pandemic has filled the nation's hospitals with coronavirus patients. They've worked through shortages of personal protection equipment and watched hundreds of thousands of people die. Many are feeling burned out.

Independence Blue Cross is looking to recognize the Philadelphia region's extraordinary nurses through its annual "Celebrate Caring" campaign.

The health insurer will honor three nurses who have exemplified compassion, clinical excellence and a sacrificial nature by donating $2,500 to their charities of choice. The winners also will receive $500 Visa gift cards.

Independence is asking people to nominate nurses who have made a difference. Nurses of all specialties are eligible so long as they work in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware. Nominations can be submitted here through March 14.

The three winners will be announced during National Nurses Week, held May 6 to 12. Their stories will be featured in interviews with media partners and on the "Celebrate Caring" campaign's website, the IBX Insights blog and Independence's social media pages.

Another seven finalists also will receive $100 Visa gift cards.

Last year, Independence received more than 1,100 nominations. The winners represented a variety of health care settings. Their stories can be found here.