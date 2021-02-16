More Health:

February 16, 2021

Independence Blue Cross seeking to recognize outstanding nurses

IBX will honor three exemplary nurses by donating $2,500 to the charities of their choice

By PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Nurses
IBX Nurse Nomination Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Independence Blue Cross is encouraging people to help the company recognize nurses who have exemplified compassion, clinical excellence and a sacrificial nature.

Health care workers have endured a challenging year as the COVID-19 pandemic has filled the nation's hospitals with coronavirus patients. They've worked through shortages of personal protection equipment and watched hundreds of thousands of people die. Many are feeling burned out

Independence Blue Cross is looking to recognize the Philadelphia region's extraordinary nurses through its annual "Celebrate Caring" campaign. 

MORE HEALTH: Philly Pretzel Factory CEO wondered if he'd ever be 'back to normal' after monthslong COVID-19 battle

The health insurer will honor three nurses who have exemplified compassion, clinical excellence and a sacrificial nature by donating $2,500 to their charities of choice. The winners also will receive $500 Visa gift cards. 

Independence is asking people to nominate nurses who have made a difference. Nurses of all specialties are eligible so long as they work in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware. Nominations can be submitted here through March 14. 

The three winners will be announced during National Nurses Week, held May 6 to 12. Their stories will be featured in interviews with media partners and on the "Celebrate Caring" campaign's website, the IBX Insights blog and Independence's social media pages. 

Another seven finalists also will receive $100 Visa gift cards. 

Last year, Independence received more than 1,100 nominations. The winners represented a variety of health care settings. Their stories can be found here

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Health News Nurses Philadelphia Independence Blue Cross

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 2.0
013021DevontaSmith

Prevention

A COVID-19 vaccine for children inches closer as AstraZeneca launches trial
COVID-19 vaccine for children

Politics

Trump's impeachment lawyer explains 'Philly-delphia' mispronunciation
Michael van der Veen Philadelphia

Eagles

Howie Roseman appears to be at a crossroads in the Carson Wentz trade negotiations
680922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Music

New Orleans' deep-rooted culture and resiliency amid COVID-19 pandemic on display in band's new Mardi Gras anthem
big sam's mardi gras

Food & Drink

Three-part series explores soul food in Philadelphia
Soul food series

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved