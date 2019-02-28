More Sports:

February 28, 2019

Twitter celebrates Jason Witten's 'unretirement' with Cowboys (and end to 'MNF' disaster)

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
110116JasonWitten Michael Ainsworth/AP

In case you're missing the taste of vomit in your mouth, here's a picture of a smiling Jason Witten after his winning touchdown reception in overtime.

The unbearable presence of Jason Witten on "Monday Night Football" is mercifully over after just one year.

On Thursday, the longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end announced he will come out of retirement to rejoin his team for a 16th season.


Witten is a surefire NFL Hall of Famer and has been a thorn in the side of the Eagles for years. His single-season receptions record for a tight end was broken last season by Zach Ertz, and based on Witten's production in his last few years, he's not getting that back. 

RELATED: After months of anticipation, Phillies reach deal to sign Bryce Harper, report says

In the "Monday Night Football" booth with Joe Tessitora, Witten was out of his element without quite realizing it. He would spark outrage on social media with offhand political comments or by spending an entire quarter debating how the league views domestic violence, instead of analyzing the football game. 

Sometimes, Witten would simply leave his partner hanging with an extended silence, adding nothing at all to the broadcast. You could literally hear players on the field exchanging muffled curse words. This lowlight compilation really says it all. 

And now, the Dallas Cowboys will pay Witten a reported $5 million to spare NFL fans from his commentary. This obviously comes back to the Eagles selecting Dallas Goedert one pick before the Cowboys' selection in the second round of last year's NFL draft. 

In any case, Twitter rejoiced at the news of another change in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth. 










ESPN released a statement showing support for Witten's decision. Plans for his replacement should start to take shape in the coming weeks. 

As for Eagles fans, it has been a while since Witten has posed much of a direct threat on the field, for what it's worth. 


