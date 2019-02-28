Twitter celebrates Jason Witten's 'unretirement' with Cowboys (and end to 'MNF' disaster)

February 28, 2019
The unbearable presence of Jason Witten on "Monday Night Football" is mercifully over after just one year.
On Thursday, the longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end announced he will come out of retirement to rejoin his team for a 16th season.
Jason Witten has decided to end his retirement and return to the #DallasCowboys for what will be his 16th season.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 28, 2019
Read more → https://t.co/FMCVCje25K pic.twitter.com/azFKYzn4SA
Back for his 16th season! @JasonWitten pic.twitter.com/Tz6jfBPCAK— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2019
Witten is a surefire NFL Hall of Famer and has been a thorn in the side of the Eagles for years. His single-season receptions record for a tight end was broken last season by Zach Ertz, and based on Witten's production in his last few years, he's not getting that back.
In the "Monday Night Football" booth with Joe Tessitora, Witten was out of his element without quite realizing it. He would spark outrage on social media with offhand political comments or by spending an entire quarter debating how the league views domestic violence, instead of analyzing the football game.
Sometimes, Witten would simply leave his partner hanging with an extended silence, adding nothing at all to the broadcast. You could literally hear players on the field exchanging muffled curse words. This lowlight compilation really says it all.
And now, the Dallas Cowboys will pay Witten a reported $5 million to spare NFL fans from his commentary. This obviously comes back to the Eagles selecting Dallas Goedert one pick before the Cowboys' selection in the second round of last year's NFL draft.
In any case, Twitter rejoiced at the news of another change in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth.
Jason Witten - I like doing commentary on Monday Night Football.— Cameron Grant (@coolcambackup) February 28, 2019
Jerry Jones - pic.twitter.com/mZHUQZqnRW
Who will replace Jason Witten on ESPN MNF?— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 28, 2019
Peyton Manning 2/1
Louis Riddick 9/4
Greg Olsen 7/2
Kurt Warner 6/1
Matt Hasselbeck 9/1
Randy Moss 14/1
Boomer Esiason 18/1
Steve Young 18/1
Tim Tebow 33/1
John Madden 100/1
(@BetOnline_AG)
Jason Witten is going back to the Cowboys? There is only one person for the Monday Night Football job. The first offensive lineman in NFL history.@joethomas73 @Reflog_18 pic.twitter.com/7BaNHlw0Gy— Peter Gerski (@petegerski) February 28, 2019
Gonna miss this fire commentary by Jason Witten. pic.twitter.com/5HUOWg3Dfy— Isaac (@IsaacHoffman20) February 28, 2019
Monday Night Football ratings after the Jason Witten news. pic.twitter.com/r9GXYudcH3— The OY (@The_OY) February 28, 2019
The hair stages of #JasonWitten. Active, retired, un-retired. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/JYE3IpHjpM— Jim (@jgaynor0730) February 28, 2019
Jason Witten: I know this is hard for you. But I would like to rip up my contract and return to the Cowboys.— Evil John Heyman (@realprinceblue) February 28, 2019
ESPN: pic.twitter.com/JTh30NNyZ5
“How many times did Jason Witten screw up in his one year as an MNF analyst?” pic.twitter.com/t59Xh2qPdR— Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) February 28, 2019
Jason Witten is back! pic.twitter.com/UjNlngVxh5— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) February 28, 2019
“He pulls another rabbit out of his head”— King Brycen👑 (@BrycenNFL) February 28, 2019
Jason Witten shockingly retires as an announcer. One of the 🐐 ‘s pic.twitter.com/PzCsNdZwxv
When you can't believe Jason Witten is coming out of retirement, but at least he's not on the #MNF broadcast anymore pic.twitter.com/MDmOuVXEzB— The Ringer (@ringer) February 28, 2019
Sums up Jason Witten’s tenure on MNF pic.twitter.com/yE3oqz1HqF— Landon (@landon_krause12) February 28, 2019
Witten upgraded the Cowboys TE group and the MNF booth with this one decision.— Ryan McDowell (@RyanMc23) February 28, 2019
live look at Booger and the MNF production team pic.twitter.com/RdlgDPYs3P— TOM MARTIN (@TomKCTV5) February 28, 2019
ESPN released a statement showing support for Witten's decision. Plans for his replacement should start to take shape in the coming weeks.
Our ESPN statement on @JasonWitten. https://t.co/QAiGojsx2I pic.twitter.com/i9AitJ4mhZ— bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) February 28, 2019
As for Eagles fans, it has been a while since Witten has posed much of a direct threat on the field, for what it's worth.
Jason Witten will be back with the Cowboys in 2019. Has one touchdown against the #Eagles in the last 13 games the two teams have played.— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 28, 2019