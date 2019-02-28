Twitter celebrates Jason Witten's 'unretirement' with Cowboys (and end to 'MNF' disaster)

The unbearable presence of Jason Witten on "Monday Night Football" is mercifully over after just one year.

On Thursday, the longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end announced he will come out of retirement to rejoin his team for a 16th season.





Witten is a surefire NFL Hall of Famer and has been a thorn in the side of the Eagles for years. His single-season receptions record for a tight end was broken last season by Zach Ertz, and based on Witten's production in his last few years, he's not getting that back.