Lakers players asked Dwight Howard if he can be trusted to guard Sixers' Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers are among the most strongly-favored championship contenders heading in the 2019-2020 season.

Predictions and projections of this sort always come with the "barring injury" caveat, which already set the Lakers back this offseason when DeMarcus Cousins went down with a torn ACL earlier this month.

In need of another backup center, Los Angeles turned to former Laker Dwight Howard, who's been a journeyman for several years during the back end of his NBA career.

As it turns out, the Lakers had Joel Embiid specifically in mind as they evaluated whether bringing back Howard was a smart decision, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"One of the questions that Lakers players asked Dwight Howard in their meeting was, 'Can we trust you to guard the likes of Joel Embiid and other top centers in one-on-one match-ups?'" Charania said.