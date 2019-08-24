Kyle Lowry brought the NBA's Larry O'Brien trophy to North Philly

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry may have played a big role in ending the Sixers' 2018-19 season this past spring, but Lowry's also a Philadelphia native.

So this week, in an extremely cool move, Lowry decided to bring the Larry O'Brien trophy, the NBA's championship trophy, to North Philly, where his basketball journey began.

Lowry held an event at the Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center, just a 0.6-mile walk from where he grew up on N. 20th Street. He brought the trophy, he announced a whopping $15,000 donation to the Hank Gathers Youth Recreation Center, and he posed for photos with Philadelphia residents next to the pinnacle of pro basketball achievement:

Ignore, for a moment, how you feel about his on-court antics: Lowry seems, by all accounts, to be a great guy, and Friday's event was just another example.

He told 6abc it was important for him to come home with the trophy he's been chasing his entire life:

"It's special for me. I know Sixers fans probably wanted it for them, but as a native son, being from here, it's more important for the neighborhood kids to see this, see what they're striving for, and bring it back. Show how hard it [is] to get there, but it's possible."

Lowry's mother, Marie Holloway, was also in attendance, and she tweeted this photo with the Larry O'Brien trophy on Friday afternoon:

It was a true Philadelphia day for a local hero, which is pretty cool. Now, go Sixers.

