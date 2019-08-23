More Sports:

August 23, 2019

Carli Lloyd said she's received 'inquiries' from teams after nailing 55-yard field goal at Eagles practice

Lloyd apparently turned some teams' heads with her long-distance boot at the Novacare Complex

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Social Media
Carli Lloyd Eagles field goal Michael Chow/USA Today Sports Images

Carli Lloyd, shown here stretching before a match during the 2019 Women's World Cup, apparently has NFL range.

Earlier this week, U.S. Women's National Team star and New Jersey native Carli Lloyd showed off her unlimited athleticism down at the Eagles' practice facility in South Philly. She banged through a 55-yard field goal after practice had ended, and immediately the sports world was buzzing.

It's no secret that Lloyd, who took the soccer world by storm during the USWNT's run to their 2015 World Cup title, is a world-class soccer player. But could she already be one of the best in the world in a second sport?

RELATED: USWNT to hold free public training session at Lincoln Financial Field

According to Lloyd, in an interview with Planet Fútbol TV, she's already received at least some interest while training camp is still going on for the NFL's 30 teams:

Here's the pertinent snippet from the segment, coming after the Planet Fútbol hosts ask Lloyd if she's heard from any teams about a kicking tryout:

"You know, there's been some interesting chatter about it. I think anything is possible.

"It's been really interesting, because for me, I'm just an athlete, I'm a competitor, but so many other people, they're starting to think, 'Will there ever be a female in the NFL, at some point?' And I think we're kind of at that crossroads, as far as equality and just women empowerment. So you're kind of being in the crosshairs of that.

"I've definitely gotten some inquiries, I've definitely got some people talking. Anything's possible, but for right now I'm strictly a soccer player, and we'll see what the future holds."

Frankly, it's not that crazy. Lloyd draining a 55-yard field goal, on skinny uprights, without anything in the way of formal NFL training is pretty exceptional. Her run-up was a little long, as many detractors have been quick to point out, but the leg strength is clearly there.

MORE SPORTS: Eagles 53-man roster projection after the third preseason game

We're not saying Lloyd will be on an NFL roster come Sept. 8, but a team taking a flier on giving Lloyd an NFL tryout before the season begins shouldn't be ruled out, even if it's just purely out of curiosity.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Social Media Philadelphia USWNT Football Soccer NFL Carli Lloyd Stadium District Lincoln Financial Field

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Ravens 26, Eagles 15
Josh-McCown-Eagles_082219_usat

Police

Philly Police launch unsolved murders website, hope public can help find suspects
Philadelphia police unsolved murders

Fitness

*This* is the favored exercise method of U.S. Twitter users, study finds
walking favorite exercise

Eagles

4 players who impressed in Eagles preseason loss to the Ravens
JJ-Arcegia-Whiteside-Eagles-Preseason_082119_USAT

Food & Drink

Time Magazine names Fishtown's Pizzeria Beddia one of the world's 19 best places to eat
Pizzeria Beddia pie

Family-Friendly

Movie Tavern launching Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved