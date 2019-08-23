Carli Lloyd said she's received 'inquiries' from teams after nailing 55-yard field goal at Eagles practice

Earlier this week, U.S. Women's National Team star and New Jersey native Carli Lloyd showed off her unlimited athleticism down at the Eagles' practice facility in South Philly. She banged through a 55-yard field goal after practice had ended, and immediately the sports world was buzzing.

It's no secret that Lloyd, who took the soccer world by storm during the USWNT's run to their 2015 World Cup title, is a world-class soccer player. But could she already be one of the best in the world in a second sport?

According to Lloyd, in an interview with Planet Fútbol TV, she's already received at least some interest while training camp is still going on for the NFL's 30 teams:

Here's the pertinent snippet from the segment, coming after the Planet Fútbol hosts ask Lloyd if she's heard from any teams about a kicking tryout:

"You know, there's been some interesting chatter about it. I think anything is possible. "It's been really interesting, because for me, I'm just an athlete, I'm a competitor, but so many other people, they're starting to think, 'Will there ever be a female in the NFL, at some point?' And I think we're kind of at that crossroads, as far as equality and just women empowerment. So you're kind of being in the crosshairs of that. "I've definitely gotten some inquiries, I've definitely got some people talking. Anything's possible, but for right now I'm strictly a soccer player, and we'll see what the future holds."

Frankly, it's not that crazy. Lloyd draining a 55-yard field goal, on skinny uprights, without anything in the way of formal NFL training is pretty exceptional. Her run-up was a little long, as many detractors have been quick to point out, but the leg strength is clearly there.

We're not saying Lloyd will be on an NFL roster come Sept. 8, but a team taking a flier on giving Lloyd an NFL tryout before the season begins shouldn't be ruled out, even if it's just purely out of curiosity.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.