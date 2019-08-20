More Sports:

August 20, 2019

USWNT star Carli Lloyd hits 55-yard field goal at Eagles training camp

By Michael Tanenbaum
Eagles NFL
Carli Lloyd attended Philadelphia Eagles training camp on Aug. 20, 2019. Lloyd, who's from Delran, New Jersey, hit a 55-yard field goal. She and the U.S. Women's National Team recently captured their second consecutive World Cup.

At any given point, at least a third of NFL teams have reason to be worried about whether or not they can count on their kicker to make an important field goals.

The Philadelphia Eagles benefited from this in dramatic fashion last season, when their own former kicker, Cody Parkey, missed a game-winning field goal for the Chicago Bears in a Wild Card game last season.

Maybe the NFL should consider letting women take the field.

U.S. Women's National Team star Carli Lloyd, a native of Delran in South Jersey, made an appearance at Eagles training camp on Tuesday afternoon. Fresh off the glory of winning the World Cup, Lloyd decided to make a few field goal attempts.

She was money, both from close range and from an impressive 55 yards out. And notice that Lloyd was kicking these field goals through the narrower practice goal posts, too.


Lloyd thanked Eagles kicker Jake Elliott — who's hit some big kicks of his own in recent years — for giving her tips and pointers. Clearly, her skills on the soccer field are transferrable. 

Lloyd also had a message for Eagles fans. 


