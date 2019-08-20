Tom Brady tweets photo of himself catching football, gets flooded with Super Bowl 52 jokes

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joined Twitter this offseason, and he's spent most of the summer firing off dumb-but-harmless dad jokes while celebrating yet another Super Bowl ring.

On Tuesday, Brady decided to chime in on sports fans' growing excitement surrounding the upcoming fantasy football season in a unique way. Since he's a quarterback, the obvious pitch is that owners should take Brady because he's a reliable, mistake-averse field general who's thrown at least 28 touchdowns in each of the last five seasons.

Instead, for some reason, he made a joke about catching passes for PPR owners:

It seems extremely random, and moreover it set up the entire GIF-loving, tweet-dunking internet to torch Brady for his infamous drop in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles.

Brady realized this, because he followed up the photo by asking football fans to take it easy:

Say what you will about Brady, who is definitely a robot, but his Twitter account is oddly fun and self-aware, full of easy lobs and plenty of self-deprecation. He leans into his weirdo tendencies and turns them into crowd-pleasing punchlines. It's kind of disconcerting how good he is at this.

Instead of thinking about his social media savvy, though, let's just look at the Super Bowl-related replies he didn't want you to see:

There we go. That's the good stuff. The Eagles, in case you forgot, beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The NFL's regular season kicks off Sept. 5.

