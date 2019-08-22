U.S. Women's National Team to hold free public training session at Lincoln Financial Field

August 22, 2019
The World Cup Champion U.S. women's soccer team will hold a free public training session in South Philly before their match with Portugal next week.
The practice will take place from 5-6 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, Aug. 28 – the day before the USWNT plays Portugal in an international friendly at the stadium on Thursday.
Gates for the public training session open at 4:30 p.m., and fans are asked to enter through the Braskem Gate at the northeast corner of the Philadelphia Eagles stadium.
Admission is free, but for those who drive, parking will cost $30 at the Wells Fargo Center lots and $18 in all other lots. The NFL's clear bag policy will be in effect at the Linc security gates. Follow the previous link for examples of prohibited items.
On Thursday, Julie Ertz, Delran-native Carli Lloyd and the rest of the USWNT are set to play Portugal at 7 p.m. at :Lincoln Financial. The women's soccer team is hoping to beat the attendance record for a stand-alone friendly match, which stands at 44,028 spectators. According to U.S. Soccer, 43,000 tickets already have been sold for Thursday night's match.
The U.S. women's team last played Portugal in November 2018, winning 1-0 and earning the 500th victory in USWNT history.
Those not attending the game in person can watch on TV. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m on FS1.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.