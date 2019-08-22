More Sports:

August 22, 2019

U.S. Women's National Team to hold free public training session at Lincoln Financial Field

The 2019 World Cup Champions will practice at the Eagles stadium from 5-6 p.m. on Aug. 28

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Soccer USWNT
USWNT free practice Philadelphia Michael Chow/USA Today Sports

The U.S. Women's National Team will hold a public training session from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Lincoln Financial Field. Julie Ertz and several of the team's other players are seen above celebrating forward Megan Rapinoe's penalty kick goal against the Netherlands in the World Cup Final.

The World Cup Champion U.S. women's soccer team will hold a free public training session in South Philly before their match with Portugal next week.

The practice will take place from 5-6 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, Aug. 28 – the day before the USWNT plays Portugal in an international friendly at the stadium on Thursday.

Gates for the public training session open at 4:30 p.m., and fans are asked to enter through the Braskem Gate at the northeast corner of the Philadelphia Eagles stadium. 

MORE: USWNT star Carli Lloyd hits 55-yard field goal at Eagles training camp

Admission is free, but for those who drive, parking will cost $30 at the Wells Fargo Center lots and $18 in all other lots. The NFL's clear bag policy will be in effect at the Linc security gates. Follow the previous link for examples of prohibited items.

On Thursday, Julie Ertz, Delran-native Carli Lloyd and the rest of the USWNT are set to play Portugal at 7 p.m. at :Lincoln Financial. The women's soccer team is hoping to beat the attendance record for a stand-alone friendly match, which stands at 44,028 spectators. According to U.S. Soccer, 43,000 tickets already have been sold for Thursday night's match.

The U.S. women's team last played Portugal in November 2018, winning 1-0 and earning the 500th victory in USWNT history.

Those not attending the game in person can watch on TV. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m on FS1.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Soccer Lincoln Financial Field USWNT Philadelphia South Philly Julie Ertz Carli Lloyd Lincolin Financial Field USWNT Training Soccer

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Q&A ... with Sixers forward (and cult hero) Mike Scott
042519-MikeScott-USAToday

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

Eagles stock up / stock down at the conclusion of training camp practices
082119RasulDouglas

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Family-Friendly

Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time
Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved