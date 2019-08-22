U.S. Women's National Team to hold free public training session at Lincoln Financial Field

The World Cup Champion U.S. women's soccer team will hold a free public training session in South Philly before their match with Portugal next week.

The practice will take place from 5-6 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, Aug. 28 – the day before the USWNT plays Portugal in an international friendly at the stadium on Thursday.

Gates for the public training session open at 4:30 p.m., and fans are asked to enter through the Braskem Gate at the northeast corner of the Philadelphia Eagles stadium.