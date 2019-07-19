Street artist hangs 'Jawny Ratchets' sign at former Johnny Rockets in South Philly

Johnny Rockets has been gone from the South Philly landscape for nearly 18 months, but its memory is living on with a new sign hung Friday by local street artist Kid Hazo.

The 1950's-style diner served burgers in at the corner of Fifth and South Streets for 20 years before it closed in January 2018. Fans of the restaurant would have to go as far as Six Flags Great Adventure, in Jackson Township, New Jersey, to find the nearest location.