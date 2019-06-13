More Culture:

June 13, 2019

Le Dîner en Blanc preview party pics

Guests celebrated as the date for the eighth annual event was announced

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Diner En Blanc Old City
Dillon - Le Diner en Blanc Preview Party HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Julia Morales, Steven Humes, Amy Needle, Vanyah Harrigan, Amber Hikes and Miguel Martinez-Valle at Le Dîner en Blanc Preview Party at The Bourse Food Hall, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia is returning this summer for its eighth edition in the City of Brotherly Love. 

On Tuesday night, Le Dîner en Blanc held their annual preview party at The Bourse Food Hall. Guests enjoyed an evening of shopping, tasting, reviewing table decorations and music from DJ Sean Smoove. There were 9 tables decorated "Celebrating Philadelphia's Outdoor Festivals and Events." Area florists, event planners and creatives were judged on Best Table and People's Choice at the event.  A raffle at the event raised $1,000 for Broad Street Ministry.

The date for Dîner en Blanc was also announced at the event: Thursday, August 22, 2019. The location for the massive dinner party, which is expected to attract 6,000 participants, remains a secret.

Dillon - Le Diner en Blanc Preview PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The crowd at Le Dîner en Blanc Preview Party at The Bourse Food Hall, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.


Dillon - Le Diner en Blanc Preview Party HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The Visit Philly table at Le Dîner en Blanc Preview Party at The Bourse Food Hall, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.


Dillon - Le Diner en Blanc Preview PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The East Passyunk Table at Le Dîner en Blanc Preview Party at The Bourse Food Hall, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.


Dillon - Le Diner en Blanc Preview PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Sharon Johnson and her Roots Picnic themed table won People's Choice at Le Dîner en Blanc Preview Party at The Bourse Food Hall, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.


Dillon - Le Diner en Blanc Preview PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Danielle Milbourne, winner of Le Dîner en Blanc best decorated table with her Eastern State Penitentiary Bastille Day theme at Le Dîner en Blanc Preview Party at The Bourse Food Hall, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.


Dillon - Le Diner en Blanc Preview PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Anya McDonnell and Connie McDonnell of Touche at Le Dîner en Blanc Preview Party at The Bourse Food Hall, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.


Dillon - Le Diner en Blanc Preview PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Kaylie and Natalie McGovern at Le Dîner en Blanc Preview Party at The Bourse Food Hall, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.


Dillon - Le Diner en Blanc Preview PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Alondra Anaya, Miguel Martinez-Valle and Syrmarie Villalobos at Le Dîner en Blanc Preview Party at The Bourse Food Hall, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.


Dillon - Le Diner en Blanc Preview PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Dominique Williams and Erica Avery at Le Dîner en Blanc Preview Party at The Bourse Food Hall, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.




