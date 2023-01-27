More Events:

January 27, 2023

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a haunted tour by candlelight in Manayunk

Head over to Lincoln Mill on Feb. 11 for a spooky twist on the romantic holiday

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Haunted Attractions
Lincoln Mill Haunted House Valentine's Day Street View/Google

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is hosting a one-night-only Valentine's Day-themed haunted tour from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets for 'Viktor's Valentine' are available now for $25.

Couples looking for a nontraditional Valentine's Day celebration can head over to Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk for a candlelit haunted tour of the 19th century textile mill. 

After a successful Halloween debut on Main Street in Manayunk last fall, Lincoln Mill Haunted House is returning for just one night on Saturday, Feb. 11 with Viktor's Valentine, a special Valentine's Day-themed haunted tour with just candles to guide participants through the mill. There will be timed tour slots from 6 to 10 p.m. 

MORE: Celebrate Valentine's Day sipping Champagne and solving a murder mystery in Old City

The Valentine's Day tour plays on the legend behind Lincoln Mill Haunted House, a mix of fact and fiction developed by owners Brian Corcodilos and Jared Bilsak. After Hurricane Ida flooded much of Manayunk in September 2021, water damage supposedly revealed a hidden chamber beneath the basement level of the textile mill.

The story goes that in the 1930s, Viktor Kane, the owner of the mill, was torturing and experimenting on his workers. During this special holiday tour, guests will explore the hidden chamber, meeting the mill's inhabitants and the ghost of Viktor's Valentine, a worker who'd fallen in love with Kane while he was conducting his gruesome experiments. 

On Feb. 4, 1939, according to the legend, the woman walked through the mill, leaving a trail of hearts inside the hidden chamber. At the end of the trail, she revealed herself and gave Kane a quick kiss before stabbing him in the heart. She then died by suicide, hoping to end the suffering of the workers and be with Kane forever. 

The haunted experience features more than 30 live-fear actors, props, special effects and animatronics. 

Tickets for Viktor's Valentine at Lincoln Mill Haunted House are available now. Solo participants can snag a ticket for the 6:15 p.m., 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. tour for $25, or couples can grab a pair of tickets for $45. There are also T-shirts and other merchandise available for sale online and in person during the one-night-only event. 

For more information about Lincoln Mill Haunted House or its upcoming holiday-themed tours, keep up with Manayunk's haunted attraction on Instagram

Viktor's Valentine

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
Tours 6 to 10 p.m. | $25
Lincoln Mill Haunted House
4100 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Haunted Attractions Manayunk Date Night Valentine's Day Haunted House Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Business

Labor complaint filed against Starbucks for alleged union-busting at two Philly locations
Starbucks Complaint

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Men's Health

Want to live longer? Eating a plant-heavy diet is a proven method
Healthy Eating Life Expectancy

Eagles

NFL conference championship round picks
012723EaglesOL

TV

Kaitlin Olson 'ran into a wall,' got black eye on first day of filming for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Kaitlyn Olson Always Sunny

Festivals

The 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show to feature new RAM Truck Territory off-road course
philadelphia auto show 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved