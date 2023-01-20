Celebrate Valentine's Day sipping Champagne and solving a murder mystery in Old City

Couples looking for an atypical Valentine's Day dinner should head to Stratus Rooftop Lounge for a masquerade-themed murder mystery.

On Friday, Feb. 10, couples will enjoy a four-course meal paired with Champagne while they investigate a case put on by The Murder Mystery Co. At the end of the night, they'll learn who the killer was while sipping cocktails and eating dessert. The event begins at 7 p.m.

The dinner menu starts off with smoked salmon belly, crème fraîche and caviar on toasted rye, followed by ceviche made with golden bass and plantain chips. Entree options include a New York strip steak board, risotto and red snapper. Dessert is a dark chocolate cake with coffee buttercream and edible "glass" shards.

Patrick Banko, lead bartender at Stratus Rooftop Lounge, has crafted a series of Valentine's Day-themed cocktails that will be available for purchase during the masquerade dinner and throughout the following week.

The cocktails include the Bloody Valentine, made with beet-infused mezcal, thyme agave syrup and lime juice. There's also the Sid and Nancy, made with pink peppercorn-infused gin, cranberry rosemary syrup and soda water, and a cranberry bourbon cocktail called the King of Spades.

Tickets for the Murder Mystery Masquerade are $129, and include the murder mystery show, four-course dinner, Champagne and drink pairings. They can be purchased through Eventbrite.

The Stratus Rooftop Lounge is located on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City.

Friday, Feb. 10

7 p.m. | $129

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106