Volunteers can now sign up for Love Your Park Week 2021

Love Your Park Week in Philadelphia is back from Saturday, May 8 through Sunday, May 16.

The celebration of the city's many parks offers dozens of volunteer opportunities, from park cleanups to tending flower beds.

This year, due to COVID-19, each event will be capped at 25 participants and everyone is required to wear a mask.



Those interested in helping out during Love Your Park Week can browse by event and sign up online.

While giving back to your community is rewarding in itself, as a bonus all volunteers will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last and a discount code to use for purchases from Bartram's Garden plant sale through Monday, May 10.