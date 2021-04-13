More Events:

April 13, 2021

Volunteers can now sign up for Love Your Park Week 2021

Those interested in joining the park cleanups can register online

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Volunteering
Love Your Park Week Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Celebrate Philly's green spaces during Love Your Park Week this May. Events will be capped at 25 participants to allow for social distancing.

Love Your Park Week in Philadelphia is back from Saturday, May 8 through Sunday, May 16.

The celebration of the city's many parks offers dozens of volunteer opportunities, from park cleanups to tending flower beds.

RELATED: Retro-themed roller rink opening at Dilworth Park in Center City

This year, due to COVID-19, each event will be capped at 25 participants and everyone is required to wear a mask.

Those interested in helping out during Love Your Park Week can browse by event and sign up online.

While giving back to your community is rewarding in itself, as a bonus all volunteers will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last and a discount code to use for purchases from Bartram's Garden plant sale through Monday, May 10.

