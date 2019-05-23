Deadly fight after Eagles Super Bowl lands Lumberton man 20-year prison sentence

A Lumberton man who stabbed two people in the hours after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week.

Burlington County prosecutors said Supreme Life, 57, attacked Moriah Walker, 26, and Raheem Williams, 23, on Feb. 4, 2018, during a street fight outside his residence. The incident occurred following a Super Bowl party after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in 2018.

Walker later died of his injuries. Williams survived.

The fight reportedly began when Life's son, Antoine Ketler, 34, said that he was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Ketler reportedly shouted, "F*** the Eagles."