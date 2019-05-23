More News:

May 23, 2019

Deadly fight after Eagles Super Bowl lands Lumberton man 20-year prison sentence

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Sentencing
Supreme Life Eagles Source/Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Supreme Life, 57, of Lumberton, stabbed two New York men, killing one of them, after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.

A Lumberton man who stabbed two people in the hours after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week.

Burlington County prosecutors said Supreme Life, 57, attacked Moriah Walker, 26, and Raheem Williams, 23, on Feb. 4, 2018, during a street fight outside his residence. The incident occurred following a Super Bowl party after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in 2018. 

Walker later died of his injuries. Williams survived. 

The fight reportedly began when Life's son, Antoine Ketler, 34, said that he was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Ketler reportedly shouted, "F*** the Eagles."

RELATED: Feds allege roommate was in on former Eagle Mychal Kendricks' insider trading

Life, who was found guilty of passion provocation manslaughter in March, claimed that he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed the victims, who were from New York.

Ketler was also charged in the incident but was found not guilty by the same jury hearing his father's case.

Under the terms of the sentence, Life must serve 85 percent of his term before he can become eligible for parole.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Sentencing Lumberton Burlington County Crime Fights New Jersey Investigations Super Bowl Lii Philadelphia Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Courts

Philly District Attorney files appeal for new trial and judge for Meek Mill case
Meek Mill appeal Krasner

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2019
052219DallasGoedert

Review

Movie review: 'Aladdin' remake mostly succeeds- except for Will Smith
Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in Aladdin

Addiction

Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients
Carroll - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved