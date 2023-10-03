More Events:

October 03, 2023

Lyme disease documentary examines the lingering symptoms the illness can cause

The movie is being shown in Old City on Thursday, Oct. 12 by the Philadelphia Film Society. The screening is free to attend

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
'The Quiet Epidemic,' a documentary about chronic Lyme disease, is being shown at the PFS East Theater on Thursday, Oct. 12. The screening is free to attend.

A documentary that aims to spur research into chronic Lyme disease is being screened at a movie theater in Old City next week. 

"The Quiet Epidemic" follows a teenager and cancer researcher as they search for answers to their persistent symptoms. It makes the case that Lyme disease causes a wide range of symptoms that can last long after initial treatment, and that the current screening test for the tick-borne illness is often inaccurate. 

The screening takes place at PFS East at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12. It will be followed by a Q&A session with the film's subjects and Lyme experts. The Q&A will be moderated by Executive Producer Sarena Snider, the daughter of the late Philadelphia Flyers founder Ed Snider.

The screening is free, but registration is required through Eventbrite.  

The film was co-directed by Lindsey Keys and Winslow Crane Murdoch, who each were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015. Snider became interested in the project as she was attempting to find answers for her own Lyme disease symptoms.

Since premiering last spring at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in Toronto, the documentary has been featured at more than 20 film festivals. It is now streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

'The Quiet Epidemic' Screening

Thursday, Oct. 12
7 to 9:30 p.m. | Free, registration required
PFS East Theater
125 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

