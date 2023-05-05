Sample local beer and wine at the Made on American Street Festival

Kensington's arts and culture district is preparing for one of its largest street festivals of the season, complete with beer and wine tastings from more than two dozen beverage makers from across the Philadelphia region.

The Made on American Street Festival, now in its 17th year, returns to the North Philadelphia neighborhood on Saturday, May 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. Guests who purchase a VIP ticket can enter the festival one hour early and get a head start on enjoying all of the festivities, from shopping at a vendor market to dancing around to live music from local artists.

MORE: Local artists will pay tribute to Jerry Blavat at this year's Italian Market Festival

Guests can start the day off with miniature golf from North Philly's Libertee Grounds before heading over to try out beer, wine and cocktail tastings from local breweries and distillers with a limited-edition souvenir tasting glass. Visitors can also shop at small businesses and creative studios along the recently revitalized American Street.



There will be 26 beverage vendors lining American Street from Master Street to Cecil B. Moore Avenue, giving out samples of their favorite brews. Some of these include Attic Brewing Co., Cartesian Brewing, Conshohocken Brewing Co., Dock Street Brewery, Gritty City, Kiki Vodka, Love City Brewing Co., Mural City Cellars, Twisted Gingers Brewing Co. and Wissahickon Brewing Co. The full list of alcohol vendors can be found here.

VIP ticketholders will have the opportunity to taste exclusive reserve beers from Punch Buggy Brewing, ciders from Original 13 and a specialty cocktail from New Liberty Distillery. In addition to the glass offered to general admission attendees, VIP ticketholders will receive a separate tasting glass.

There will be plenty of live musicians performing at the festival, including Honey Thunder, Violet Honey, Pat Usher, Cheddar Boys, Hey Slow, Tim Hines and Todd Fausnacht.



Food vendors like Kona Ice, Libertee Grounds, Sauce Boy Philly, Smokebreak BBQ, Witchkraft Sandwich Co. and World Trade Hospitality will park trucks along American Street for guests to enjoy a freshly prepared midday snack.

Pre-packaged food and drinks from Not Ya Mama's Lemonade, Parker Pastries, Philly Nuts, SouthHouse, The Charming Charcuterie and the Underbite Bites will also be at the festival.

Guests can also shop for art and other items from 33 vendors including Cain's Vintage, Elements of Still, Got U Covered, Moonlilee and Pawtrait Pop-Up.

Tickets are available now for $40 and include unlimited beer, wine, cider and cocktail tastings. VIP tickets, available for $65, allow guests to enter the festival a full hour early at 1 p.m.

The Made on American Street Festival was originally organized by the Philly Homebrew Club as a way to celebrate Philly and Kensington's rich cultural history with a focus on beer and the arts. For more information about vendors and beverage distributors, check out the festival's official Instagram account.

Saturday, May 20, 2023

2 to 6 p.m., VIP begins 1 p.m. | Tickets start at $40

American Street between Master Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19122