Man, 60, stabbed at Broad and Walnut streets early Tuesday morning

A man is recovering after being stabbed outside the Center City Wawa, at Broad and Walnut streets, around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old man was outside the store, which was closed at the time, when he was stabbed in the shoulder. Authorities said he was taken Jefferson University Hospital where he remains in stable condition, as of Tuesday morning.

The Wawa was not open at the time but police are hoping to identify the attacker using surveillance video recorded by cameras outside the store.

Following several violent incidents, during the late-night and early-morning hours, near the Broad and Walnut Wawa, the company decided in July to no longer keep the store open 24 hours a day.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.