Man falls to his death climbing Masonic Temple in Center City

Police are investigating the death of a man seen on surveillance video climbing the Masonic Temple in Center City who then fell to his death.

CBS first reported the man, who has not been identified, was 26 years old and found dead on the sidewalk Tuesday morning.

Video recorded from the Criminal Justice Center camera, which sits across North Juniper Street from the masonic temple, caught the incident on tape.

The man's intention for climbing the building remains unclear.

