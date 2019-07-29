More Culture:

July 29, 2019

Meek Mill brought his son on stage at Philly club to freestyle

Rihmeek, 9, proved that he takes after his dad on Saturday

By Emily Rolen
Meek Mill son rap imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Meek Mill, seen above in a file photo taken during a performance in June 2019, brought his 9-year-old son on stage at NOTO in Philly after a show on Saturday, July 27, 2019, to freestyle.

Meek Mill brought his 9-year-old son on stage with him this past weekend during a Philly show and he did not disappoint.

Rihmeek, who Meek calls "Papi," got on stage at NOTO in Chinatown North on Saturday after his dad played a show. TMZ reported that Meek had stuck around for the after party at NOTO, and that's when he invited his son to get on stage. 

The 9-year-old rapped a couple of verses for a packed house. 

It's hard to hear what he's saying in all the videos we could find, but TMZ said he rapped this: "My name is Papi and I never understood, (something something) face, you just got hit." 

We're impressed.

The father-son appearance marked the end of a pretty important week for Meek Mill. The Philly rapper announced he's launching a new record label with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, and then the same day his controversial, decade-old conviction in a drug and gun case was overturned in Pennsylvania appeals court. 

