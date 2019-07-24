More Culture:

July 24, 2019

Meek Mill launching new record label with Jay-Z's Roc Nation

The Philly rapper announced Dream Chasers Records on Tuesday in New York

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
0724_Meek Mill Roc Nation Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

Meek Mill, pictured during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on June 2, launched a new record label called Dream Chasers Records with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Meek Mill is launching a new record label called Dream Chasers Records in a joint venture with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

The Philly rapper announced the label's opening on Tuesday in New York City at the Roc Nation headquarters during a press conference. 

MORE CULTURE: Sylvester Stallone could bring Rocky out of retirement for a new TV series and movie

“Of course I had offers to do a lot of business with other people, but the relationship we’ve built from (Roc Nation) believing in me through my whole career, through my ups and downs and the morals they showed to me and my team when it wasn’t in their best interest to have showed it — I feel comfortable going through this right here at home,” Mill said, according to the Associated Press. “We’re ready to work. We’re just starting the beginning of a new chapter, a new page.”

Meek will take on the president role at the label and sign "hard-working artists looking to move the needle," the AP reported.

Next month, Meek is starting his Legendary Nights tour with Future. The Amazon documentary "Free Meek" will also be released in August, which follows his fight for exoneration and his work in criminal justice reform. 

He's also hinted at a ton of new music dropping soon

“We come from the same neighborhoods, been through the same things,” said Jay-Z, who grew up in the Marcy Projects complex in Brooklyn. “We’re some of the few that made it through ... (and) that responsibility is not lost on us. We haven’t made it to this point just to be like, ‘Let’s just irresponsibly live our life.’ We had fun, don’t get me wrong. It’s fun too, but there’s a responsibility that we carry for the entire culture.”

