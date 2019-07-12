Ed Sheeran's new 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' features Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper, Yebba and more

Ed Sheeran's newly-released and highly anticipated "No. 6 Collaborations Project" dropped on Friday and is proving to be another triumph for collaborating artists.

The album, comprised of 15 songs that all feature both Sheeran and other high-profile entertainers, is genre- and style-bending. "BLOW" with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars is, predictably, a far cry from "Antisocial" with Travis Scott.

Philly rapper Meek Mill has a track with rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie called "1000 Nights."

Side note: Meek and Future just dropped a song together called "100 Shooters" and then announced an entire tour together called Legendary Nights. It starts on August 28 in St. Louis and ends in October. Looks like he'll be in Philly on September 13.

As part of the "No. 6 Collaboration" release, Sheeran is also opening up pop-up shops across the U.S. — including one in Philadelphia. The shops are one day only, from 3:06 p.m. to 9:06 p.m. and will sell merchandise all relating to the album.

He's already released a couple of music videos from the project, too. On Friday Scott and Sheeran released a video for "Antisocial."

