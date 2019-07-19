More Culture:

July 19, 2019

Meek Mill hints at new music coming before the Eagles' regular season begins

The Birds' rookie Shareef Miller took to social media to ask for some new inspiration before September

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Meek Mill new music july imageSPACE/SIPA USA

Philly rap star Meek Mill seemed to hint that new music will arrive before the Eagles' regular season begins in September.

In 2017, the Philadelphia Eagles famously used Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" as the team's theme song en route to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl victory.

With similar aspirations heading into the 2019 NFL season, Eagles rookie Shareef Miller – a Philadelphia native – took to Twitter to ask Mill if he could, perhaps, fire the team up with some new music.

Mill, ever the crowd-pleaser, tweeted back and seemed to hint that something is indeed in the works:

The Eagles begin their regular season on Sept. 8, at home against Washington. If Mill indeed plans on releasing a new song before the game, ideally a few days ahead of time so fans know the lyrics, that means we could have a new track from Mill within the next eight weeks.

Last month, Mill said he was planning on dropping new music "in a few weeks". It's been five weeks and three days, and we are still empty-handed. Of course, delays are nothing new in the music industry: just look at the hoops Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert has jumped through lately.

The Philly rap star released his most recent album, "Championships," last November, his first studio album since being released from prison last spring. The record was a lush, sometimes triumphant, often smart, 19-song opus, and probably the most consistent body of work of Mill's career.

Nothing will ever top the emotions tied to "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" and everything that went along with the Eagles' Underdog championship run, but some new fire (to use Miller's words) to soundtrack a season with great expectations could be extremely fun in its own right.

Music Meek Mill Philadelphia Football Shareef Miller Eagles NFL

