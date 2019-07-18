Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks

How should you stay cool this summer when temperatures near 100 degrees?

One option (maybe the best option) is to head to an air conditioned bar and sip a refreshing alcoholic beverage, like an Aperol spritz, frozen cocktail or Pimm's Cup.

If that sounds good to you, read on for where to find drinks in Philadelphia to help you cool off, plus three heatwave specials.

REFRESHING COCKTAILS:

Porta: Time to make brunch plans. At Porta in Center City you can order an Aperol Spritz carafe to sip with your pizza, pasta or more traditional breakfast dish, like chocolate french toast and crab Benedict.

Location: 1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Scarpetta: For a new take on the classic Aperol spritz, visit Scarpetta in the Rittenhouse Hotel. The upscale Italian restaurant offers a pear-infused variation. During happy hour, 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, bar and lounge guests can enjoy $7 sips and $7 Italian bites.

Location: 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Gran Caffe L’Aquila: On Tuesdays, between 5 and 7 p.m., your first Aperol spritz is complimentary of Campari Group, which makes the Italian apéritif. After sipping on spritzes, make sure to also indulge in dessert. Gran Caffe is known for its gelato.

Location: 1716 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Dandelion: One of the most delightful British drinks is the Pimm's Cup. At The Dandelion in Rittenhouse, you can pretend you're spending a summer day in London while sipping on the warm weather cocktail. The drink is made with Pimm's No. 1, fresh cucumber, orange, lemon and strawberry. It's available by the glass or by the pitcher.

Location: 124 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Assembly Rooftop Lounge: Head up to the rooftop bar for frosé, made with rosé, Cocchi Rosa, dry vermouth, strawberry and lemon, or a frozen Aperol spritz, made with Aperol, elderflower, orange, grapefruit, lemon and prosecco.

Location: 1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Twisted Tail: Order a Champagne pop to cool off. The treat is made by pouring Champagne over fruity frozen pops. The flavors will vary throughout the summer, rotating through options like watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, blueberry, strawberry and mixed berry.

Location: 509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Townsend: At the French restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue, try the cocktail What Does the Fox Say. It includes blanco tequila, aloe liqueur, cucumber, lemon, pineapple, Cocchi Americano and green chanteuse.

Location: 1623 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

HEATWAVE SPECIALS:

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Stop by The Bar by Bluebird Distilling inside The Bourse for a frozen cocktail. The Bar by Bluebird Distilling at The Bourse: Get $5 frozen gin and tonics every time the thermometer hits 95 degrees or higher.

Location: 111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Philadelphia Brewing Co.: Every time the temperatures rise to 95 degrees or higher guests can look forward to a pint and chilled well shot for $7.

Location: 2440 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Royal Boucherie: Through Friday, July 19, sip on an off-menu cocktail created by bar manager Ezequiel Rudy. The John Daly cocktail is made with lemonade, iced tea and vodka, served over ice. The price is $10.

Location: 52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

