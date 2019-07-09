Board game cafe Thirsty Dice has 'Stranger Things'-inspired menu

July 09, 2019
By now you've probably binge-watched Season 3 of "Stranger Things," which was released July 4 on Netflix.
Now, it's time to talk fan theories and what's going to happen next season. And what better way to discuss all things "Stranger Things" than over a menu inspired by the show?
Thirsty Dice, a board game cafe in Fairmount, is serving a special menu – with Eggo waffles! – through July.
Menu items include:
• Bob’s Chicken and Waffle Sandwich ($7) – Chicken with a spicy maple aioli wrapped in an Eggo waffle
• Monster Dog Tots ($8) – Tater-tots topped with house-made queso sauce
• Dessert Nachos ($10) – Eggo waffles with salted caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and M&M's
• Upside Down Cocktail ($11) – Dark rum, pineapple, coriander, charcoal
• Waffle Milkshake ($7) – Bassets vanilla ice cream, maple syrup, Eggo waffle
While enjoying the "Stranger Things" menu, guests can choose from more than 800 games.
July
Thirsty Dice
1642 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2679
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.