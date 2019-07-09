More Events:

July 09, 2019

Board game cafe Thirsty Dice has 'Stranger Things'-inspired menu

Discuss the biggest questions from Season 3 over Eggo waffles

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Stranger Things
Carroll - Thirsty Dice Cafe Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

There are over 800 board and card-based games to choose from.

By now you've probably binge-watched Season 3 of "Stranger Things," which was released July 4 on Netflix.

Now, it's time to talk fan theories and what's going to happen next season. And what better way to discuss all things "Stranger Things" than over a menu inspired by the show?

Thirsty Dice, a board game cafe in Fairmount, is serving a special menu – with Eggo waffles! – through July.

RELATED: "Stranger Things" dance party will have carnival theme to celebrate Season 3

Menu items include:

• Bob’s Chicken and Waffle Sandwich ($7) – Chicken with a spicy maple aioli wrapped in an Eggo waffle 
• Monster Dog Tots ($8) – Tater-tots topped with house-made queso sauce
• Dessert Nachos ($10) – Eggo waffles with salted caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and M&M's  
• Upside Down Cocktail ($11) – Dark rum, pineapple, coriander, charcoal
• Waffle Milkshake ($7) – Bassets vanilla ice cream, maple syrup, Eggo waffle

While enjoying the "Stranger Things" menu, guests can choose from more than 800 games.

Carroll - Thirsty Dice CafeThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Concept is one of the games offered at Thirsty Dice.

Guests can grab something off the shelf or ask a Gametender for a recommendation and a lesson on how to play.

"Stranger Things" Menu

July
Thirsty Dice
1642 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2679



Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

