Board game cafe Thirsty Dice has 'Stranger Things'-inspired menu

By now you've probably binge-watched Season 3 of "Stranger Things," which was released July 4 on Netflix.

Now, it's time to talk fan theories and what's going to happen next season. And what better way to discuss all things "Stranger Things" than over a menu inspired by the show?

Thirsty Dice, a board game cafe in Fairmount, is serving a special menu – with Eggo waffles! – through July.

Menu items include:

• Bob’s Chicken and Waffle Sandwich ($7) – Chicken with a spicy maple aioli wrapped in an Eggo waffle

• Monster Dog Tots ($8) – Tater-tots topped with house-made queso sauce

• Dessert Nachos ($10) – Eggo waffles with salted caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and M&M's

• Upside Down Cocktail ($11) – Dark rum, pineapple, coriander, charcoal

• Waffle Milkshake ($7) – Bassets vanilla ice cream, maple syrup, Eggo waffle

While enjoying the "Stranger Things" menu, guests can choose from more than 800 games.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Concept is one of the games offered at Thirsty Dice.

"Stranger Things" Menu

Guests can grab something off the shelf or ask a Gametender for a recommendation and a lesson on how to play.

July

Thirsty Dice

1642 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 765-2679



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.