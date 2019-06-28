More Events:

June 28, 2019

'Stranger Things' dance party will have carnival theme to celebrate Season 3

The event at Underground Arts will have '80s music, boozy water ice and a sci-fi twist

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Netflix released the 'Stranger Things' season 3 trailer Source/YouTube

"Stranger Things" season 3 will be released on July 4.

Season 3 of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things" will make its debut on July 4. The show will take viewers to the summer of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana.

While not many details are known about the new season, we can see from the trailer that Eleven, Mike and the others will spend time at the town's new mall and at a local carnival.

RELATED: Rob McElhenney and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" cast are taking over Dunder Mifflin from "The Office"

To celebrate the new season, there will be an '80s dance party with a carnival theme at Underground Arts on Saturday, July 13. By then you'll definitely have binge-watched all of Season 3 – maybe even twice.

The event is being hosted by Riot Nerd, which threw similar parties after the past two seasons of "Stranger Things."

At Underground Arts, there will be carnival games, a sideshow strongman, hot dogs, funnel cake, cotton candy, popcorn, boozy water ice, drink specials, lots of '80s hits and a Polaroid photo booth.

Riot Nerd also promises surprises and a sci-fi twist.

Tickets to attend are $15 online. The cost will be $20 at the door.

"Stranger Things" Dance Party

Saturday, July 13
9 p.m. | $15-$20 cover
Underground Arts
1200 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

