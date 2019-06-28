'Stranger Things' dance party will have carnival theme to celebrate Season 3

Season 3 of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things" will make its debut on July 4. The show will take viewers to the summer of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana.

While not many details are known about the new season, we can see from the trailer that Eleven, Mike and the others will spend time at the town's new mall and at a local carnival.

To celebrate the new season, there will be an '80s dance party with a carnival theme at Underground Arts on Saturday, July 13. By then you'll definitely have binge-watched all of Season 3 – maybe even twice.

The event is being hosted by Riot Nerd, which threw similar parties after the past two seasons of "Stranger Things."

At Underground Arts, there will be carnival games, a sideshow strongman, hot dogs, funnel cake, cotton candy, popcorn, boozy water ice, drink specials, lots of '80s hits and a Polaroid photo booth.

Riot Nerd also promises surprises and a sci-fi twist.

Tickets to attend are $15 online. The cost will be $20 at the door.

Saturday, July 13

9 p.m. | $15-$20 cover

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.