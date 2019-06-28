Rob McElhenney and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast are taking over Dunder Mifflin from 'The Office'

The cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is cementing a rivalry with another popular TV sitcom.

Creator of "Always Sunny" Rob McElhenney took to social media on Thursday from the set of the Philly show, but he wasn't in Paddy's Pub.

McElhenney was actually in the parking lot of Dunder Mifflin — the fictional paper company in NBC's "The Office" — which is set in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Super fans will recognize the parking lot right away. Dunder Mifflin would be about two hours from Paddy's in Philly.

In reality, the set of Dunder Mifflin is in Chandler Valley Center Studios in Los Angeles. "Always Sunny" is in the middle of shooting Season 14, which is set to premiere on September 25.

"Apparently this is Dunder Mifflin, I guess, where they shot 'The Office,'" McElhenney posted on Instagram, and tagged all of the cast members in the video, too. "I wasn't 100% sure of that. But they're gone now. They're off the air. And now you got — sorry, Carell."

The SHADE.

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beasley on the show, commented: "I'll be right there."

Don't joke with us like that, Jenna.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" started airing in 2005, the same year as Steve Carrell's "The Office." While the latter only ran for nine seasons and called it quits in 2013, "Always Sunny" has always been proud of its long-running reputation of 14 seasons and counting.

"I guess your show got canceled or whatever, but we're still doing ours," McElhenney says in the video. "So we're doing it here."

He also shows Danny DeVito (not wearing pants) and Charlie Day outside of their trailers in the parking lot in the video to prove it.

There are no reported plans for any kind of crossover episodes or story lines, so the cast of "Always Sunny" is most likely just using the space for their trailers.



