More Culture:

June 28, 2019

Rob McElhenney and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast are taking over Dunder Mifflin from 'The Office'

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Television
0628_Always Sunny at Dunder Mifflin @robmcelhenney Verified/Instagram

Rob McElhenney from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" trolled the cast members of "The Office" by taking over the parking lot of Dunder Mifflin.

The cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is cementing a rivalry with another popular TV sitcom. 

Creator of "Always Sunny" Rob McElhenney took to social media on Thursday from the set of the Philly show, but he wasn't in Paddy's Pub.

MORE: Enter 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' contest to be an extra on the show, visit Paddy's Pub | 'The Office' is officially leaving Netflix and everything is not okay

McElhenney was actually in the parking lot of Dunder Mifflin — the fictional paper company in NBC's "The Office" — which is set in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Super fans will recognize the parking lot right away. Dunder Mifflin would be about two hours from Paddy's in Philly. 

In reality, the set of Dunder Mifflin is in Chandler Valley Center Studios in Los Angeles. "Always Sunny" is in the middle of shooting Season 14, which is set to premiere on September 25. 

"Apparently this is Dunder Mifflin, I guess, where they shot 'The Office,'" McElhenney posted on Instagram, and tagged all of the cast members in the video, too. "I wasn't 100% sure of that. But they're gone now. They're off the air. And now you got — sorry, Carell."

The SHADE. 

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beasley on the show, commented: "I'll be right there." 

Don't joke with us like that, Jenna. 

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" started airing in 2005, the same year as Steve Carrell's "The Office." While the latter only ran for nine seasons and called it quits in 2013, "Always Sunny" has always been proud of its long-running reputation of 14 seasons and counting. 

"I guess your show got canceled or whatever, but we're still doing ours," McElhenney says in the video. "So we're doing it here." 

He also shows Danny DeVito (not wearing pants) and Charlie Day outside of their trailers in the parking lot in the video to prove it. 

There are no reported plans for any kind of crossover episodes or story lines, so the cast of "Always Sunny" is most likely just using the space for their trailers.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Television Philadelphia TV Shows The Office

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062619CarsonWentz2

Health News

Hahnemann University Hospital to close later this year
Carroll - Hahnemann University Hospital

Phillies

Phillies first half season awards: The most and least valuable player, biggest surprise and more
Phillies-mets-walkoff-jay-bruce_062719_USAT

Animals

New Jersey police looking for person who threw kittens from moving car
Kittens Thrown Car New Jersey

Food & Drink

Where to eat and drink in Philly this Fourth of July
Fourth of July drinks and food in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police update guidelines for officers' interactions with transgender and non-binary people
Philadelphia police transgender policy

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved