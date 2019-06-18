'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is 'getting weird' in Season 14, Rob McElhenney says

There has never been any question that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a "weird" show. When an entire YouTube cooking lesson can be dedicated to edible monstrosities the Gang invented — two lessons, actually — you know you're parked pretty deep in weird territory.

For that reason, it probably means something extra that series co-creator Rob McElhenney specifically says the show's 14th season — which is now filming — is "getting weird."

McElhenney took to SnapChat to provide an update on progress for the new season, which will likely fully incorporate Glenn Howerton back into the fold (the recent cancelation of Howerton's NBC sitcom "AP Bio" is a sad turn of events, but the silver lining is he'll have more time for "Sunny," pun sort of intended).