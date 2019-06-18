More Culture:

June 18, 2019

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is 'getting weird' in Season 14, Rob McElhenney says

Michael Tanenbaum
There has never been any question that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a "weird" show. When an entire YouTube cooking lesson can be dedicated to edible monstrosities the Gang invented — two lessons, actually — you know you're parked pretty deep in weird territory. 

For that reason, it probably means something extra that series co-creator Rob McElhenney specifically says the show's 14th season — which is now filming — is "getting weird."

McElhenney took to SnapChat to provide an update on progress for the new season, which will likely fully incorporate Glenn Howerton back into the fold (the recent cancelation of Howerton's NBC sitcom "AP Bio" is a sad turn of events, but the silver lining is he'll have more time for "Sunny," pun sort of intended). 

Dennis Reynolds appears to be extremely uncomfortable in bed next to a Bible-toting Mac (h/t to the NME for the screen grab):

There's been a flurry of social media activity from the cast as filming continues. Much of it has been focused on making fun of Kaitlin Olson, as you can see below.

Bird. #bird

Bird gets makeup #bird

#sunny

The last we saw of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" was perhaps the show's most brilliant technical and narrative achievement: Mac's lengthy dance performance conveying his personal experience as a gay man in America.

McElhenney and the rest of the Gang are aiming for history. If they complete 15 seasons, as they are expected to do, they will have the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history.

Going out weird is probably the best and only way to do it. There's no release date announced for Season 14 yet, but with any luck it might return by late 2019 or early 2020.

Michael Tanenbaum
