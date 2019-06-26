'The Office' is officially leaving Netflix and everything is not okay

June 26, 2019
Well guys, "The Office" is officially leaving Netflix. Womp. Womp.
"The Office" will move to NBC's forthcoming ad-supported streaming service, expected to launch in 2020, NBCUniversal announced Tuesday. NBC will hold the rights, to what is now Netflix's most watched show, exclusively for five years.
According to CNBC, Netflix offered to pay up to $90 million a year for the rights, but NBC topped the streaming giant with a $100 million bid.
“The Office has become a staple of pop culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises, in the statement. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service."
But you still have some time to binge watch your favorite show without ads. The show won't be leaving Netflix until January 2021, so it's not the end of the world just yet.
The show, which premiered on NBC in 2005, has grown a dedicated audience on Netflix's streaming platform. It was NBC's highest-rated, scripted series for multiple seasons. It also won five Emmy awards, including for outstanding comedy Series.
Netflix responded to the news of "The Office" leaving and, well, it seems like they're just as sad as the rest of us.
We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021— Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019
Netflix: “we are sad to announce that of January 2021 the office will no longer-“— hannah fiorucci (@hmfiorucci) June 26, 2019
Me: #NBCUniversal #TheOffice pic.twitter.com/ShYVOvr1Wo
The Office is leaving Netflix pic.twitter.com/AsJU6OMDfe— Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) June 26, 2019
they’re really taking the office off netflix in 2021 pic.twitter.com/Nxr5PSy3ah— caroline (@ThinMint23) June 26, 2019
June 25, 2019
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.